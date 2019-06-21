advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
World Next Contestant, Iran: Meet America’s Permanent War Formula – Rolling Stone

#1
Here we go again. Iran has not only shot down an American spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz, but refuses to feel bad about it.

Iran’s General Hossein Salami — one assumes this is a real person — said of the drone downing, “We are completely ready …

ship.JPG

Read more via Rolling Stone – http://bit.ly/2LcHJir

