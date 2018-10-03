Neymar regrets his decision to leave Barcelona for PSG and is desperate to return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season, according to a new report in Spain.
Mundo Deportivo claim that the Brazilian has offered to rejoin …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2P8mKQ6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mundo Deportivo claim that the Brazilian has offered to rejoin …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2P8mKQ6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]