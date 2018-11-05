The Niger State Civil Service Commission has disowned list being circulated around as that of successful candidates for its recent interview of prospective applicants into the state civil service.
The chairman of the Commission Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Galadima, disclosed in a press statement yesterday that the list …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JDaWQs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The chairman of the Commission Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Galadima, disclosed in a press statement yesterday that the list …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JDaWQs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]