The Nigeria Agribusiness Register Networking (AgNet), a business outfits says the country`s untapped shea butter is capable of yielding two billion dollars about N721 trillion annually.
Mr Roland Oroh, the Managing Director of AgNet, made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja. The …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2wMAncP
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Mr Roland Oroh, the Managing Director of AgNet, made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja. The …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2wMAncP
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]