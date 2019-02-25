Featured Thread #1
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 128 persons for alleged electoral offences across the country.
A statement by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Sunday in Abuja, said the offences ranged from homicide-related crimes, vote trading, ballot box snatching, among others.
