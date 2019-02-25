The police have arrested 128 persons across the country for various electoral offences and recovered 38 assorted weapons from them. The suspects were apprehended for homicide-related crimes including vote-buying, ballot box snatching, impersonation and malicious damage amongst others.
Consequently, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2H1tFWA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Consequently, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2H1tFWA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]