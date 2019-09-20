Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Kwara govt demolishes Saraki’s ‘political home’ - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Kwara state government has demolished the Sarakis' political home better known as 'Ile Arúgbó' in Ilorin. TheCable learnt the building was demolished early Thursday after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex. The state government had fixed...
Power must shift to the south in 2023, says Arewa youth assembly - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A group known as Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) says the south-south should be allowed to produce the president in 2023. Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, Mohammed Danlami, leader of the little-known group, said this would enable the region to "complete its eight-year slot". Former President...
‘A conspiracy to murder me has been exposed with solid evidence’ – Femi Fani-Kayode alleges – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that there is a major conspiracy to murder him. He said the conspiracy has been exposed with solid evidence as those involved have been identified and will hear from him soon."The conspiracy to murder me has been exposed with … Read...
Presidency Reacts As DSS Denies Abducting Ganduje, Buhari’s ‘Strong’ Critic (Read Details) – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted as the Department of State Services, DSS, denied abducting Abubakar Idris, aka, Dadiyata. Dadiyata a strong critic of Federal and Kano State governments was abducted by some men believed … Read more via...
Peruzzi and his fans clash after they accused him of “audio giveaway” and for wasting time in fulfilling the promise he made to them – LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Fans and followers of Peruzzi took to Twitter to blast him after the giveaway he promised them was not fulfilled within 24 hours. In anger, Peruzzi hit back and threatened to no longer fulfill his promise. The singer did a giveaway for his followers on New Year's Eve. But by … Read more
