Today's News Highlights Include
‘The Holy Spirit has rejected Ihedioha’ — how Mbaka prophesied victory of Uzodinma - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
On Tuesday, the supreme court announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo state. That announcement came as a surprise to many Nigerians, but what is more surprising? It had come as a prophecy about two weeks ago. While speaking at his...
US senate announces date for Trump impeachment trial – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in the Senate is likely to begin next week Tuesday with key players sworn in later this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/388Tkao Get more World News
BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Election Of Ihedioha, Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo Governor - Channels Tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme court has nullified the victory of Emeka Ihedioha and has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma validly elected Governor of Imo state. Details later… read more
Dokubo has taken steps to develop Niger Delta –Stakeholders – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Stakeholders in the Niger Delta yesterday lamented that successive coordinators of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) had neglected the development of the region, which was a critical component of the amnesty initiative. The stakeholders, comprising elders, opinion leaders and...
Amotekun: We’ll use our ancestors’ powers, not guns to defend South-West – Hunters – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Against the dust being raised that the personnel of the newly- launched South-West security outfit tagged Western Nigeria Security Network (a.k.a.) “Amotekun” would not be allowed to carry weapons, one of its personnel, Soludero Hunters’ Association, has said that the outfit would not … Read...
