Today's News Highlights Include
Amaechi: It’s no longer feasible to complete Lagos-Ibadan rail in April - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says it is unlikely the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line will be completed in April. Amaechi made this known via Twitter on Monday. “Today (Monday), Oyo State Governor is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
El-Rufai asks principals to stop collecting fees from ALL primary/secondary students in Kaduna - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has directed that free primary and secondary education be implemented in the state with immediate effect. Phoebe Yayi, permanent secretary for the state ministry of education, announced the development in a letter dated January 17 and addressed to the zonal...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Supreme court upholds election of Governor Ganduje - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The election of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congres (APC) as the Governor of Kano State, has been upheld by the Supreme Court. The petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf was struck out by seven-man panel of the court who...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Sokoto: Supreme Court upholds Aminu Tambuwal’s election - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme Court has upheld the March 23rd 2019 election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State governorship. Tambuwal was the PDP candidate in the election. In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by APC governorship...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Uzodinma: I never said I will probe Ihedioha, Okorocha – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Hope Uzodinma, said he was misunderstood when he called for the financial statement of the state, as meaning that he wanted to probe his predecessors, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha. He denied contemplating such a move. … Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2sKvz9C Get...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 446.4 KB Views: 0