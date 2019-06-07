JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - ‘We’ll Continue To March On The Streets of Abuja’ – Shi’ites dare police

#1

Todays News Highlights
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Again, Court Adjourns Senator Elisha Abbo Sex Toy Shop Assault Case – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Senator Elisha Abbo in court A magistrate court sitting in Zuba, Abuja, has directed the Nigerian police to make available all the evidence to be used in the trial of Senator Elisha Abbo on 20 August 2019 for the commencement of the trial. The presiding magistrate, Abdullahi Ilellah, … Get...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

FG, roll out new salary table – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the implementation of the newly approved minimum wage of N30,000 to all federal government workers who earn below the amount. But the announcement, rather than elicit joy, dampened the spirit of workers across the country as it fell short of their...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

‘We’ll continue to march on the streets of Abuja’ – Shi’ites dare police – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have vowed to continue their daily protest on the streets of the federal capital territory (FCT) until Ibrahim Zakzaky, their leader, is freed. Last week, the police had restricted all protests in Abuja to the Unity Fountain following clashes between...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki (left) The Nigerian Army has commenced investigations on the alleged stealing of N400 million by some soldiers in the 8 Division, Sokoto State. The military authorities had quizzed Hakeem Otiki, a major general and former general officer commanding of the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

CAF Shortlist AFCON 2019 Top 5 Best Goals: Ighalo, Mahrez Listed – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The 2019 African Cup Of Nations has just been concluded in Egypt with Algeria Champions of Africa this year, MySportDab reports. A total of 102 goals were scored at the AFCON 2019 and.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/30QtjZR Get More Nigeria Sports News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top