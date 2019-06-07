Todays News Highlights
BREAKING: Again, Court Adjourns Senator Elisha Abbo Sex Toy Shop Assault Case – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senator Elisha Abbo in court A magistrate court sitting in Zuba, Abuja, has directed the Nigerian police to make available all the evidence to be used in the trial of Senator Elisha Abbo on 20 August 2019 for the commencement of the trial. The presiding magistrate, Abdullahi Ilellah, … Get...
FG, roll out new salary table – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the implementation of the newly approved minimum wage of N30,000 to all federal government workers who earn below the amount. But the announcement, rather than elicit joy, dampened the spirit of workers across the country as it fell short of their...
‘We’ll continue to march on the streets of Abuja’ – Shi’ites dare police – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have vowed to continue their daily protest on the streets of the federal capital territory (FCT) until Ibrahim Zakzaky, their leader, is freed. Last week, the police had restricted all protests in Abuja to the Unity Fountain following clashes between...
Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki (left) The Nigerian Army has commenced investigations on the alleged stealing of N400 million by some soldiers in the 8 Division, Sokoto State. The military authorities had quizzed Hakeem Otiki, a major general and former general officer commanding of the...
CAF Shortlist AFCON 2019 Top 5 Best Goals: Ighalo, Mahrez Listed – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The 2019 African Cup Of Nations has just been concluded in Egypt with Algeria Champions of Africa this year, MySportDab reports. A total of 102 goals were scored at the AFCON 2019 and.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/30QtjZR Get More Nigeria Sports News
