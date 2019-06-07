Today's News Highlights Include:
EXTRA: Fashola having grey hair because he handled three ministries, says Okorocha – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, says Babatunde Fashola started having grey hairs when he began to handle three large ministries. Fashola, the immediate past minister of power, works and housing, was among the returning ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for his...
Unsatisfied With Buhari Handling Of Insecurity, South-west Governors Comes Up With Own Security In August – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Impatient and not satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, South-west governors have decided to launch a new security architecture in August. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, stated this on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan...
Buhari: Terrorists Have Taken Over Islamic Movement In Nigeria – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that the proscription of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had nothing to do with banning the larger numbers of peaceful and law-abiding Shi’ites in the country from practising their religion, asserting that terrorists have taken over the Muslim...
Presidency: FG Did Not Ban Shi’ites As A Religion; Only IMN As An Organization – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
GOVERNMENT OUTLAWED CRIMINALITY OF IMN, NOT FREEDOM OF WORSHIP — PRESIDENCY Presidency says proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has nothing to do with banning the larger numbers of peaceful and law abiding Shiites in the country from practicing their religion, instead it was to...
Governor Ihediohas aide must apologise for slapping my daughter, Rochas Okorocha – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rochas Okorocha is demanding an apology from a member of the Committee on Recovery of Stolen State Government Assets set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha, for slapping his daughter Uloma-Rochas Nwosu as seen in a viral video last week..... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
