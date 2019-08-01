Justforex_nb_campaign

Ahmad Lawan 'Gets' 26 FIRS Slots

Governor Yahaya Bello nominates Onoja as Deputy Governor after Achuba’s impeachment – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Edward Onoja has been nominated as Deputy Governor of Kogi State by Governor Yahaya Bello, few hours after Simon Achuba was impeached by the Kogi state house of assembly over an alleged gross misconduct..... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MPvebC Get More Nigeria...
Wike to Army: Shun politics, protect lives – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has advised the Nigerian Army to shun politics in order to concentrate on the protection of lives and properties across the country.... Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2J0K0es Get More Nigeria Political News
12.85m Nigerians benefiting from Social Investment Programmes –FG – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Federal Government yesterday said over 12.85 million Nigerians are presently benefiting from its various Social Investment Programmes (SIPs). The scheme was introduced by the.... Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2VVciME Get More Nigeria Metro News
