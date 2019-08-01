Today's News Highlights Include
Governor Yahaya Bello nominates Onoja as Deputy Governor after Achuba's impeachment
Edward Onoja has been nominated as Deputy Governor of Kogi State by Governor Yahaya Bello, few hours after Simon Achuba was impeached by the Kogi state house of assembly over an alleged gross misconduct.
Wike to Army: Shun politics, protect lives
Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has advised the Nigerian Army to shun politics in order to concentrate on the protection of lives and properties across the country.
12.85m Nigerians benefiting from Social Investment Programmes –FG
The Federal Government yesterday said over 12.85 million Nigerians are presently benefiting from its various Social Investment Programmes (SIPs). The scheme was introduced by the
