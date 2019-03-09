Today's News Highlights Includes:
Kwara Decides: PDP takes early lead as military, DSS takes over state with fighter jets, hooded operatives [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...peratives-photos-–-daily-post-nigeria.377402/
Politics El-Rufai: I’m not afraid of losing… it’s my staff who are jittery – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...s-my-staff-who-are-jittery-–-thecable.377401/
Atiku: Many didn’t vote today because presidential poll was rigged – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...esidential-poll-was-rigged-–-thecable.377400/
Polls: Military jets, soldiers take over Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Adamawa - Punch Newspapers
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...a-ibom-kwara-adamawa-punch-newspapers.377384/
Attachments
- 1.2 MB Views: 0