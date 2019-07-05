Today's News Highlights Include
Buhari says no corrupt person will go unpunished – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Buhari also urged the EFCC to redouble its efforts in the war against corruption in the country. Lamenting on the rate of corruption in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to spare no one irrespective of their profile, in … Read...
I Am Not Dollar That You Can Pocket – Wike Blasts Ganduje For Vowing To Sue Him Over Alleged Mosque Demolition – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kano State Governor Ganduje Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has launched a scathing attack at his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, for threatening to sue hin over alleged mosque demolition in Rivers state. According to Wike who spoke via a statement, he released via his media side...
UPDATED: Boko Haram sacks Chibok village, sets house ablaze – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
UPDATED: Boko Haram sacks Chibok village, sets house ablaze BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI Suspected members of Boko Haram sect yesterday invaded Yimirmugza near Kautikari community of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state, sacked community members, destroyed and set houses on fire. They...
Journalist Charged With Treason For Criticising Cross River Governor – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Agba Jalingo Agba Jalingo, a Nigerian journalist, who was arrested over a week ago by the police after his report on allegations of diversion of N500 million by the Cross River governor, has been charged with treason. The journalist, who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, a Cross River …...
Police under attack as Nigerians react to invasion of Bobrisky’s party – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigeria police has come under attack over the closure of the venue of the birthday party of Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky. DAILY POST had reported that the Nigeria police raided a nude party organised by Bobrisky in Lekki area of Lagos … Read...
