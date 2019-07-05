Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: NECO releases May/June 2019 exam results - Daily Post
The National Examination Council (NECO) has released results of the June/July 2019 examination. 829,787 candidates representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics, according to The Nation. read more
BREAKING: Buhari sacks Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission boss, Ujah - Daily Post
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Tor Ujah. This was contained in a statement by the Director (Information) at the office of the Secretary to the...
Cosmas Maduka Coscharis Regrets Investing N1.7billion On Vehicle Assembly Plant - Nairaland
Dr. Cosmas Maduka, the President of Coscharis Group, recently lamented about his decision to invest N1.7billion in an automobile assembly plant in the country. His lamentation is as a result of the effect of the hesitant implementation of the auto policy in the Nigeria auto industry by the...
SHOCKER: Aso Rock got N15bn for cars, generators and travels in 10 years- The Cable
Nigeria’s seat of power got N15 billion for cars, generators and travels between 2010 and 2019. Budget documents analysed by TheCable showed that in those years, a total of N664 million was allocated to generators, while local and international trips gulped N7 billion and cars got N7.32 billion.
2019 U. S. Open: Federer beats Nagal to reach second round – P.M. News
Roger Federer gave India’s Sumit Nagal a harsh introduction to Grand Slam tennis at the U. S. Open in New York on Monday.... read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/340CMA5 Get More Nigeria Sports News
