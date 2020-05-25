Video Nigeria News Today - This Is Now Anti-church Virus Not Coronavirus- Bishop Oyedepo

#1

Today's News Highlights Include '

This Is Now Anti-church Virus Not Coronavirus- Bishop Oyedepo - Instablog9ja - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-kogi-chief-judge-dies-at-covid-19-isolation-centre
Buhari and Tinubu are not at war – Presidency – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/buhari-and-tinubu-are-not-at-war-presidency.html
Ize-Iyamu: Oshiomhole was trying to demarket me — he never meant the bad things he said - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/ize-iyamu-oshiomhole-was-trying-to-demarket-me-he-never-meant-the-bad-things-he-said
I’m happy APC is in crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikejis blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/im-happy-apc-is-in-crisis-i-hope-they-continue-to-make-mistakes-governor-nyesom-wike-2.html
