Today's News Highlights Include '
Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-kogi-chief-judge-dies-at-covid-19-isolation-centre
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari and Tinubu are not at war – Presidency – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/buhari-and-tinubu-are-not-at-war-presidency.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ize-Iyamu: Oshiomhole was trying to demarket me — he never meant the bad things he said - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.thecable.ng/ize-iyamu-oshiomhole-was-trying-to-demarket-me-he-never-meant-the-bad-things-he-said
www.nigerianbulletin.com
I’m happy APC is in crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes - Governor Nyesom Wike - Linda Ikejis blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/im-happy-apc-is-in-crisis-i-hope-they-continue-to-make-mistakes-governor-nyesom-wike-2.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 37.8 KB Views: 0