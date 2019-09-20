Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Senators divided over Visa on arrival policy, summon Aregbesola - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over the recent visa on arrival policy for Africans coming into Nigeria The Federal Government had, on Dec.12, approved that all Africans could come into Nigeria without visa from Jan. 2020. The resolution was...
Buhari 'approves N37 billion for National Assembly renovation - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year. The money is instead part of the 2020 budget of...
Pakistan’s ex-president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Pakistani special court hearing the high treason case against former president General Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday, December 17th handed the former ruler a death sentence. A three-member bench of the special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad announced the...
“Happy birthday to my incorruptible GMB” – Aisha Buhari to Buhari (photos) | Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
“Happy birthday to my incorruptible GMB” – Aisha Buhari to Buhari (photos) Wife to the President and Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has taken to her social media page to celebrate her husband and first man to the Nation, President … Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog –...
Democratic process ‘too slow for my liking’ — Buhari - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has once again longed for the absolute prosecutorial powers he wielded when he led a military junta in Nigeria in the 1980s. As the president clocks 77 on Tuesday, he granted a brief interview to state-run television, NTA, telling the station that he was unhappy about...
