The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over the recent visa on arrival policy for Africans coming into NigeriaThe Federal Government had, on Dec.12, approved that all Africans could come into Nigeria without visa from Jan. 2020.The resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. Adewunmi Adetunbi (APC-Ekiti North) during the plenary.