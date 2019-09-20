Politics Senators divided over Visa on arrival policy, summon Aregbesola - Daily Post

#1
The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, over the recent visa on arrival policy for Africans coming into Nigeria

The Federal Government had, on Dec.12, approved that all Africans could come into Nigeria without visa from Jan. 2020.

The resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. Adewunmi Adetunbi (APC-Ekiti North) during the plenary.

Nigerian-Senate.jpg

read more
 
[150]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top