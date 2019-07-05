Today's News Highlights Include
Senator Dino Melaye unable to 'stand' at the resumed hearing of his criminal trial in Abuja
Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District on Thursday, September 12th informed the FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, that he was injured and could not stand in the dock to continue his criminal trial. READ MORE
Deploy female soldiers to fight insecurity – Aisha Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog
Nigeria's First Lady Aisha Buhari on Thursday September 12, called on the military authorities to delploy female soldiers to fight against insecurity witnessed in some states across Nigeria. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Defence Headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace...
Oluseun Onigbinde,Founder Of BudgIT, Appointed As Technical Adviser Budget & Planning, Under Buhari - Nairaland
Co-founder and chief executive officer of BudgIT, a budget watchdog, Oluseun Onigbinde, has been appointed into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Igbere TV reports. Igbere TV reports that news of Mr Onigbinde’s appointment as technical adviser (budget and planning) under the...
Boko Haram: Residents flee as terrorists attack towns in Borno - Daily Post
Barely 24 hours after Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum presented four patrol vehicle to the Civilian Joint Task Force also known as CJTF and hunters when he visited Gajiganna to strengthen resilience among the residents and to ensure the security of lives and properties, the insurgents...
Adele files for divorce from husband Simon Konecki – BBC News
Singer Adele has filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, according to legal documents filed in the US. A representative said the pair were "committed to raising their son together lovingly". Adele gave birth … via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2ZYwsuA Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
