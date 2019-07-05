Today's News Highlights Include
Fatoyinbo still in police custody despite securing bail - The Cable
The police have granted bail to Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), accused of rape. Frank Mba, police spokesman, told TheCable on Tuesday night that Fatoyinbo was served bail hours after quizzing him over the rape allegation. The pastor is, however...
Sierra Leone president fires his aide after she gave testimony at TB Joshua's church - Linda Ikejis Blog
Julius Maada Bio, the president of Sierra Leone, has terminated the appointment of his chief of protocol (SCOP), Fatmata Kargbo, after she went to the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) owned by Nigerian clergyman, TB Joshua, to testify of how God has favoured her read more
White House responds to Taylor Swift after she calls out President Trump at the VMAs – USA Today
The White House has responded to Taylor Swift after the singer slammed the Trump administration at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards.
Flood ravages Ekiti towns, destroy multi-million naira property - Daily Post
A heavy downpour on Tuesday that lasted till the early hour of Wednesday has ravaged a section of the Ado Ekiti capital city and cut off certain parts of the metropolis from the main city. Mainly affected is the Ureje area, along Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town...
3 Nigerian women arrested for 'robbing' Iraqi man in Dubai - The Cable
Three Nigerian women have been charged to court for beating and stealing Dh57,000 from an Iraqi man in Dubai The women, aged 30, 33 and 34, were charged with robbery by the Dubai police and a verdict is expected later in the month. According to GULF NEWS, the 45-year-old Iraqi man arrived in...
