------------------------------------------------
Today's News Highlights Include:
Oil prices drop amid demand worries – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Home Business JUST IN: Oil prices drop amid demand worries ADVERTISEMENT Oil fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for crude demand, but prices were supported after Washington announced new sanctions on Iran amid mounting tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark Brent crude futures were...
I Met No Money In The Treasury, I Took N7bn Loan To Pay May Salaries – Dapo Abiodun – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that he took a loan of N7bn to pay workers’ May salaries. He said this on Monday while addressing leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state..... Read more via Naijaloaded – http://bit.ly/2RxFxDa Get More Nigeria Political News
Rejection of Atiku’s request to inspect INEC’s server justice served – Presidency – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The presidency has lauded the ruling of the Presidential Election Tribunal which rejected the request by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his party to.... Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FvtT75 Get More Nigeria Political News
Rivers is a Christian state, says Wike – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says the state is “Christian state and cannot be touched by anyone”. Nigeria is a secular nation, according to the constitution.... Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2xe8niB Get More Nigeria Political News
APC protesters ask Buhari to sack Abba Kyari – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Scores of protesters at Defense House on Monday ask Buhari to take full control of government.... Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2IEpRLn Get More Nigeria Political News
