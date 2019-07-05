Today's News Highlights Include
Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $40m jewellery, customised iPhone - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke has lost the bid to retrieve her jewellery and a customised gold iPhone forfeited to the Federal Government. read more
BREAKING: Tribunal fixes Wednesday for judgement on Atiku’s petition against Buhari - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The presidential election petition tribunal will deliver judgement on Atiku Abubakar’s petition challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday. read more
We have started preparation on 2023 general elections – INEC – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that preparation for the 2023 general elections has begun. Daily Trust reports that the Oyo state resident electoral commissioner, Mutiu Agboke, revealed this in Ibadan, Oyo state ... Read more via Legit.ng –...
Attacks Not Xenophobic, 89 Nigerians Killed Since 2017 – South Africa – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The presidency yesterday revealed the message conveyed to South African President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s special envoy, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, which had hitherto been shrouded in secrecy. The presidential brief showed that the South African government...
Prices of food items, others rise as borders remain shut - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Prices of food stuffs and other commodities have increased in many border towns and most of the country’s cities as the borders remain partially closed, Daily Trust reports. Read more:
