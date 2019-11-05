Today's News Highlights Include
US Embassy denies visa refusal to Bishop Oyedepo - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United States of America embassy in Nigeria has denied media reports that it refused issuing visa to the founder, Living Faith Church, worldwide otherwise known as Winners International, Bishop David Oyedepo. Read more
Joe Biden, 77, admits he needs a Vice President who can ‘take over immediately’ if he dies in office – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Joe Biden has said that if he becomes president in this year's election, he would need to appoint a vice president capable of taking over the job at a moment's notice in case he dies while in office.... Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3b0MeXx Get more World News
NYSC: Corpers celebrate as they receive their N33,000 new allowance – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) approved an increased monthly allowance to N33,000 and corpers are celebrating as the alerts starts dropping. President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2019 signed into … Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GDKW6X Get More Nigeria Metro News
If Crisis Will Help Us Win Election, We Need More Crisis In APC – Oshiomole – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has boasted that the speculated crises rocking the ruling party did not reflect in the party’s electoral victories in the polls conducted so far. The APC boss, who dropped the hint while playing host to Kano State chapter...
Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Troops In Borno – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State are currently under attack in Damasak area of the state. Sources, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said there is heavy gunfight currently ongoing.... Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/37JqTQp Get More Nigeria Metro News
