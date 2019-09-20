Today's News Highlights Include
Kogi Decides: Allegations of ballot snatching, stuffing mar poll in Dekina, Central - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As Kogi people trooped out to elect their next governor, there have been widespread allegations of shootings and snatching of ballot boxes in some polling units in Dekina Local Government Area Read more
Tonto Dikeh Says Politician Timi Frank Gifted Her A Watch And Gifted Her Son An Apartment In Dubai. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
WOW….Instagram celeb Tonto Dikeh posted this photo taken with Controversial Politician Timi Frank (who has been quiet on the social media for a while now) He practically took off his luxury watch and gifted her and then allegedly gifted her son an Apartment…… via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com –...
President Buhari speaks on 35 persons - Vanguard reportedly sacked from VP Osinbajo's office (video) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Buhari has reacted to reports of 35 persons reportedly dismissed from the office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo Read more
President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters – Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed London, United Kingdom, for Nigeria and is expected late on Friday. #RevolutionNow Protesters had on Thursday gathered outside the Abuja House where Buhari was believed to have stayed to demand the release of rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale...
Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu to start payment of N35,000 new minimum wage this month – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has concluded arrangement to pay N35,000 as the new minimum wage for workers beginning from November, 2019. The decision was arrived at after series of meetings and discussions between the Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) and...
