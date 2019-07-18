Today's News Highlights Include
Nigerians mock Dino Melaye as he turns English professor on social media – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerians have mocked a Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye, as he turned a English Professor on twitter. The Senator tweeted some sentences he said most Nigerians use WRONGLY and people took turns to mock him! One said, after he failed to get PDP’s Kogi governorship ticket, … Read more via Welcome...
Border closure:Government saves N2 billion daily from smuggled 10 million litres of petrol – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Over 10 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol is now being saved due to the ongoing partial border closure ordered by the Federal Government codenamed “Exercise Swift Response.” Apart from the tremendous success... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News –...
International auditors to probe NDDC’s N2t debt – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
International or external auditing firms are to be engaged to determine the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) total indebtedness estimated at about N2t. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said the commission must curtail its procurement activities, … Read more...
Soyinka Condemns Treason Charge against Sowore – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka Saturday condemned the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to file charges of treason and money laundering against the Convener of Coalition for Revolution, Mr. Omoyele Sowore. Soyinka, Africa’s foremost playwright, poet and … Read...
Ekiti Auto Crash: Bus somersaulted thrice, 5 dead, many injured – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed in an auto crash along Ikere-Ado-Ekiti highway this evening, while several others sustained injuries. It was gathered that the accident which occurred late Saturday evening, was … Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/336DRoT Get...
