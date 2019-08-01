Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Sokoto election petition tribunal dismisses all preliminary objections - DailyTrust
The Sokoto State Governorship election petition tribunal has dismissed all preliminary objections brought before the tribunal by all parties in the matter. Justice Abbas Bawale-led tribunal dismissed preliminary objections filed by the PDP, APC and INEC. Read more:

Peter Obi: Nigeria has more poor people than China and India combined - The Cable
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, says there are more poor people in Nigeria than in India and China. Obi said this at The Platform, an annual conference organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos. Citing the “Stress Index”, Obi said Nigeria is the most stressful country in the...

Nigeria At 59: We May Have Stumbled, Wobbled But We're Still On Our Feet: Keyamo – Information Nigeria
Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in his Independence Day message said though the country has stumbled and wobbled, it is still on its feet. The minister said this on Tuesday via a tweet on his Twitter handle, adding that the country’s march … Read more via...

Anxiety in Kano, Sokoto as tribunals decide on Ganduje, Tambuwal today -Daily Trust
There is anxiety in Kano and Sokoto states ahead of today’s judgments by the election petition tribunals in the cases challenging the election of Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, respectively. Read more:

Queen's College old girls: 85 students affected in recent flu outbreak - The Cable
The Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) says the recent outbreak in the school is not water-related. Some students in the school had been admitted at the sickbay following a fresh outbreak of an infection. Ify Nwoye, public relations officer of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA)...

