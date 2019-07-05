Video Nigeria News Today - Presidential Tribunal: Atiku defeats INEC in court

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Buhari qualified to contest presidential election, tribunal rules - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

the presidential election petition tribunal has ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari is qualified to contest the presidential election. Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the tribunal said the evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows that Buhari was qualified to run for...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Presidential Tribunal: Atiku defeats INEC in court - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday struck out an application filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking to strike out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

UK reintroduces two-year work visa for foreign students - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The United Kingdom has announced a new visa regime which will allow foreign students stay and work in the country for two years after graduation. This is expected to come into effect for students starting courses in 2020. The plan is an overturn of Theresa May’s 2012 immigration policy which...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

I was hated, called “Okoro Hausa” because of APC – Okorocha - Daily trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo, has lamented the humiliating treatment meted out to him by his party the All Progressives Congress (APC), in spite of his sacrifices and financial contributions to the party. Read more:
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Buhari: Corruption behind sickness, hardship facing millions of Nigerians - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari says the major reason why Nigerians are sick and facing hardship is due to corruption. Speaking on Tuesday at the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja, the president said corruption prevents good governance...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top