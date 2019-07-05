Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Buhari qualified to contest presidential election, tribunal rules - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
the presidential election petition tribunal has ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari is qualified to contest the presidential election. Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the tribunal said the evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows that Buhari was qualified to run for...
Presidential Tribunal: Atiku defeats INEC in court - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday struck out an application filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking to strike out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections...
UK reintroduces two-year work visa for foreign students - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United Kingdom has announced a new visa regime which will allow foreign students stay and work in the country for two years after graduation. This is expected to come into effect for students starting courses in 2020. The plan is an overturn of Theresa May’s 2012 immigration policy which...
I was hated, called “Okoro Hausa” because of APC – Okorocha - Daily trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo, has lamented the humiliating treatment meted out to him by his party the All Progressives Congress (APC), in spite of his sacrifices and financial contributions to the party. Read more:
Buhari: Corruption behind sickness, hardship facing millions of Nigerians - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari says the major reason why Nigerians are sick and facing hardship is due to corruption. Speaking on Tuesday at the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja, the president said corruption prevents good governance...
