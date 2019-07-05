Today's News Highlights Include
Nigeria’s world famous author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said the Igbo have been treated unfairly by the rest of Nigeria, especially after the war, 49 years ago and therefore recommended the setting up of a truth and reconciliation committee. read more
n 2011, General Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), called for a revolution in Nigeria — albeit through the ballot box. Via a statement by Yinka Odumakin, his spokesman at the time who has now turned to one of his fiercest critics, Buhari asked...
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will comply with the order that Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), should beallowed to go to India for medical treatment. A high court in Kaduna had given the order on Monday following an application filed by Femi...
Armed gunmen on Tuesday attacked a commercial bank in Iju, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State, leaving two persons dead. The gunmen who were said to have stormed Wema bank on Tuesday’s afternoon were confronted by men of the Nigeria Army as well as police officers rea more
A Twitter user's dream to travel to Dubai came true faster than she anticipated after Patoranking stepped in, without prompt, to be the answer to her prayer. @endiepeach took to Twitter two days ago to write: "I’ll travel to Dubai next year. Speaking it into existence." read more
