Oby Ezekwesili Slams Buhari, Says “Becoming President Was Buhari’s Only Outcome” - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Oby Ezekwesili Slams Buhari, Says "Becoming President Was Buhari’s Only Outcome" by Abuharib(m): 2:14pm Former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili, has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that becoming president was his ‘one and only outcome’, Igbere TV reports. Mrs Ezekwesili said...
Senate proposes stiffer penalty for perpetrators of child rape – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Worried by the incessant cases of child rape across the country, Nigeria’s Senate on Tuesday moved to frame laws that would make perpetrators face capital punishment. Moving the motion on Order 42 and 52 of Senate rules, Senator Rose Oko representing Cross River North Senatorial district...
How Ajimobi awarded self, wife, others N1bn worth of state’s cars using ‘discretionary powers’ – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Facts have emerged how the immediate past Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, used “discretionary powers” to award cars worth over N1billion as exit package to himself, his deputy, the Secretary to the State Government and other principal officers of his government. PREMIUM TIMES gathered that...
We Will Do Our Best To Help Libya Stabilise – Buhari – Channels Television - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Sarraj that Nigeria will continue to support the North Africa country regain political and security stability. In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi...
AFCON 2019: Odegbami calls on NFF to sack Rohr, gives reasons – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Nigeria international, Segun Odegbami, has said he would have sacked Gernot Rohr as head coach, after the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, if he were the.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LKW1Hh Get More Nigeria Sports News
