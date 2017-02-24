Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police, says the force will henceforth recruit no fewer than 10,000 personnel annually to enhance its operations. Idris disclosed this in Sokoto on Friday when he addressed officers and men of Zone 10 of the force in Sokoto, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state commands. He said, ‘’The yearly recruitment will be based on local government basis to reflect federal character and equity. “The communities will be engaged meaningfully in the exercise in tune with the principles of democratic policing.” Idris also promised that the police would continue to accord top priority to training, retraining, promotion, welfare, housing, logistics and other operational needs of its personnel to boost their productivity.