The Naval Council has approved the establishment of a Naval War College in Akwa Ibom, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has announced that a Naval War College will be established in Akwa Ibom state. According to him, the Naval Council has approved the establishment of the college. He said the approval was given based on a request by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom. He said this on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the 11th Nigerian Navy Games, tagged, “Uyo 2017”, holding at Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo.