Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 01, 2017. PUNCH: Corruption in civil service, a nation’s greatest tragedy — Osinbajo 2019: I’ll not contest against Buhari, says Tinubu Economy shrank by -1.5% in 2016 – NBS We’ll pass PIGB latest by April, says Senate N-power members protest delay in posting, salaries NAFDAC busts forgery syndicate linked to Indians, Mexicans Petroleum products’ importation a fraud, must end –Kachikwu Stock market lost N207bn in February Herdsmen are actively involved in kidnapping — Delta CP Fayose slams Obasanjo for criticising his generation Igbo’ll never produce Nigeria’s President –MASSOB Soludo, Utomi, Igbo leaders demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release 18-hour power supply impossible now — BEDC CCTV buses will replace danfos, says LASG N6bn fraud: EFCC’s absence stalls alleged bank hacker trial FG won’t ban okada, tricycles –Amaechi Boundary dispute: Osinbajo meets Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi governors NIS arrests three Beninoise with pistol, charms THE NATION: Tinubu: I’m not getting set to run for president EFCC recovers more vehicles, others from ex-Customs boss Tight security as Sheriff resumes at PDP secretariat Minister: no Nigerian killed in South Africa’s attacks Fed Govt records late passage of budget in six years, says FRC# Naira closes at N445 to dollar as more inflows expected Dangote exports 400,000 metric tons cement Senate seeks ‘immediate payment of N2tr’ owed local contractors Labour kicks against El-Rufai’s plan to sell 1,990 quarters Jonathan, governors seek political solution to PDP crisis We need fund to tackle kidnapping, says IG VANGUARD: Xenophobic attack: Gbajabiamila leads delegation to South Africa Xenophobic attacks: NASS threatens reprisals as S-Africa deports 97 Nigerians Army Flags Off New Brigade In Bayelsa Assemblies Of God Crisis: I Remain GS —Rev Emeka Senate Urges FG To Rename Benin Airport After Oba Erediauwa Reps To Debate Alleged Dumping Of Suspected Toxic Waste In Koko Today N15.1m Ransom Paid For Iba Monarch’s Freedom, Witness Tells Court NNPC Faces Probe Over Alleged Unremitted N5.1trn NJC proposes N5.2bn for retired judicial officers in 2017 NBC To Shut Down Broadcast Stations Over N5bn Debt MedView Airline Plane Develops Fault Mid-Air