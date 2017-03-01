Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [01 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 1, 2017 at 6:15 AM.

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 01, 2017.

    PUNCH:

    • Corruption in civil service, a nation’s greatest tragedy — Osinbajo

    • 2019: I’ll not contest against Buhari, says Tinubu

    • Economy shrank by -1.5% in 2016 – NBS

    • We’ll pass PIGB latest by April, says Senate

    • N-power members protest delay in posting, salaries

    • NAFDAC busts forgery syndicate linked to Indians, Mexicans

    • Petroleum products’ importation a fraud, must end –Kachikwu

    • Stock market lost N207bn in February

    • Herdsmen are actively involved in kidnapping — Delta CP

    • Fayose slams Obasanjo for criticising his generation

    • Igbo’ll never produce Nigeria’s President –MASSOB Soludo, Utomi, Igbo leaders demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release

    • 18-hour power supply impossible now — BEDC

    • CCTV buses will replace danfos, says LASG

    • N6bn fraud: EFCC’s absence stalls alleged bank hacker trial

    • FG won’t ban okada, tricycles –Amaechi

    • Boundary dispute: Osinbajo meets Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi governors

    • NIS arrests three Beninoise with pistol, charms


      THE NATION:

    • Tinubu: I’m not getting set to run for president

    • EFCC recovers more vehicles, others from ex-Customs boss

    • Tight security as Sheriff resumes at PDP secretariat

    • Minister: no Nigerian killed in South Africa’s attacks

    • Fed Govt records late passage of budget in six years, says FRC#

    • Naira closes at N445 to dollar as more inflows expected

    • Dangote exports 400,000 metric tons cement

    • Senate seeks ‘immediate payment of N2tr’ owed local contractors

    • Labour kicks against El-Rufai’s plan to sell 1,990 quarters

    • Jonathan, governors seek political solution to PDP crisis

    • We need fund to tackle kidnapping, says IG


      VANGUARD:

    • Xenophobic attack: Gbajabiamila leads delegation to South Africa

    • Xenophobic attacks: NASS threatens reprisals as S-Africa deports 97 Nigerians

    • Army Flags Off New Brigade In Bayelsa

    • Assemblies Of God Crisis: I Remain GS —Rev Emeka

    • Senate Urges FG To Rename Benin Airport After Oba Erediauwa

    • Reps To Debate Alleged Dumping Of Suspected Toxic Waste In Koko Today

    • N15.1m Ransom Paid For Iba Monarch’s Freedom, Witness Tells Court

    • NNPC Faces Probe Over Alleged Unremitted N5.1trn

    • NJC proposes N5.2bn for retired judicial officers in 2017

    • NBC To Shut Down Broadcast Stations Over N5bn Debt

    • MedView Airline Plane Develops Fault Mid-Air
     

