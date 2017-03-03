Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [03 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 3, 2017

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 03, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Malabu scam: EFCC charges Shell, Agip, Adoke with fraud

    • Moroccan king speaks with Buhari

    • 2015: EFCC indicts 202 INEC workers for alleged fraud

    • $18.3bn Centenary City: Probe Anyim, Reps panel tells EFCC

    • B’Haram suspect arrested with N1.3m cash

    • Peace corps, a threat to Nigeria’s security – IGP

    • APC fixes April 29 for national convention

    • Pay duties on imported vehicles by April 12 –Customs

    • Fayose paid Ozekhome from Dasuki loot, EFCC alleges

    • Buhari inherited a bad economy, made it worse – Soludo

    • Ladoja gave cars to lawmakers to avoid impeachment —Witness

    • Filing fees hike: Protesting lawyers lock out Chief Judge

    • 50 land documents, jewellery recovered from ex-NSA Muktar

    • MTN reports first loss in 20 years

    • N1.15tn revenue shortfall recorded in 2016 –FG

    • Six killed in fresh Benue farmers, herdsmen’s clash

    • N11.3bn Paris Club refund not in fixed deposit – Obaseki

    • Apprentice sold my three-year-old daughter for N60,000 – Mother


      THE NATION:

    • Alleged $801m bribe: Shell, Etete, Adoke face charges

    • Sagay accuses Customs, NDDC, others of ‘bold and brazen corruption’

    • Reps decry high cost of law school fees

    • Ex-President Obasanjo flays police for keeping him waiting

    • Stock Exchange lists Nigeria’s $1b Eurobond

    • Recession: NLC urges Fed Govt to shun IMF

    • N2.8bn Fraud: Trial of Ex-NBC Boss, Mba, Others Begin

    • Ebiraland groans under water scarcity

    • NAFDAC, SON to fast-track grant of licences, approvals

    • Soldier flogs Lagbus driver with cane for ‘rough’ driving

    • FRSC lauds Ambode, firm for donating patrol vehicles, power bikes

    • Jaiz Zakat disburses N40m to 1119 beneficiaries

      VANGUARD:

    • …Truth Of The Matter Is That Corruption In Nigeria Is Systemic – Osinbajo

    • Okorocha calls for traditional method of oath taking to curb corruption

    • Death Toll In Rivers Gas Explosion Rises To 10

    • Xenophobic Attacks: Delta Govt, Police Halt Picketing Of South African Firms

    • NNPC Accuses DISCOs, TCN Of Frustrating Stable Power Supply

    • Mikel, Ideye Get Jersey Nos 10, 39 At Tianjin TEDA

    • Katsina Bans ‘Unlawful Gathering’

    • Owie Inaugurates Action Democratic Party In Edo

    • Appeal Court sacks Edo lawmaker

    • Oba-Elect Petitions Ambode, Over Badagry Kingship Stool

    • 2 In Court For Allegedly Selling Baby

    • Dogara Loses Outrider In Auto Crash

    • Police Nab Killer Of Bayelsa Recharge Card Seller

    • Fire Guts Warehouse, Mechanic Village, Building In Lagos

     

