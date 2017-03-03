Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, March 03, 2017. PUNCH: Malabu scam: EFCC charges Shell, Agip, Adoke with fraud Moroccan king speaks with Buhari 2015: EFCC indicts 202 INEC workers for alleged fraud $18.3bn Centenary City: Probe Anyim, Reps panel tells EFCC B’Haram suspect arrested with N1.3m cash Peace corps, a threat to Nigeria’s security – IGP APC fixes April 29 for national convention Pay duties on imported vehicles by April 12 –Customs Fayose paid Ozekhome from Dasuki loot, EFCC alleges Buhari inherited a bad economy, made it worse – Soludo Ladoja gave cars to lawmakers to avoid impeachment —Witness Filing fees hike: Protesting lawyers lock out Chief Judge 50 land documents, jewellery recovered from ex-NSA Muktar MTN reports first loss in 20 years N1.15tn revenue shortfall recorded in 2016 –FG Six killed in fresh Benue farmers, herdsmen’s clash N11.3bn Paris Club refund not in fixed deposit – Obaseki Apprentice sold my three-year-old daughter for N60,000 – Mother THE NATION: Alleged $801m bribe: Shell, Etete, Adoke face charges Sagay accuses Customs, NDDC, others of ‘bold and brazen corruption’ Reps decry high cost of law school fees Ex-President Obasanjo flays police for keeping him waiting Stock Exchange lists Nigeria’s $1b Eurobond Recession: NLC urges Fed Govt to shun IMF N2.8bn Fraud: Trial of Ex-NBC Boss, Mba, Others Begin Ebiraland groans under water scarcity NAFDAC, SON to fast-track grant of licences, approvals Soldier flogs Lagbus driver with cane for ‘rough’ driving FRSC lauds Ambode, firm for donating patrol vehicles, power bikes Jaiz Zakat disburses N40m to 1119 beneficiaries VANGUARD: …Truth Of The Matter Is That Corruption In Nigeria Is Systemic – Osinbajo Okorocha calls for traditional method of oath taking to curb corruption Death Toll In Rivers Gas Explosion Rises To 10 Xenophobic Attacks: Delta Govt, Police Halt Picketing Of South African Firms NNPC Accuses DISCOs, TCN Of Frustrating Stable Power Supply Mikel, Ideye Get Jersey Nos 10, 39 At Tianjin TEDA Katsina Bans ‘Unlawful Gathering’ Owie Inaugurates Action Democratic Party In Edo Appeal Court sacks Edo lawmaker Oba-Elect Petitions Ambode, Over Badagry Kingship Stool 2 In Court For Allegedly Selling Baby Dogara Loses Outrider In Auto Crash Police Nab Killer Of Bayelsa Recharge Card Seller Fire Guts Warehouse, Mechanic Village, Building In Lagos