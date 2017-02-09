Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [09 February, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 9, 2017 at 6:50 AM.

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, February 09, 2017

    PUNCH

    • DSS brutality: Education ministry receives reports, to meet lawyer again

    • EFCC arraigns Belgore, ex-minister for allegedly laundering N500m

    • FG tenders cash, guns recovered from Justice Ademola

    • Army arrests soldiers who brutalised crippled man in Onitsha

    • FG'll open national reserve to reduce food prices

    • DSS quizzes ex-CBN dep gov, CAN leaders on B'Haram video

    • Shema accuses Masari of plotting to kill him

    • Buhari not in danger, discusses with Osinbajo daily – Mohammed

    • Film on Chibok girls premieres at Sundance Festival

    • Reps kick over collapsed N'Assembly air conditioning system

    • Fayose writes NSA, blames FG for prison congestion

    • Punishing Kaduna killings' perpetrators will end crisis – Sanusi

    • Arik suspends fligts to New York

    • Pirates abduct Russians, Ukrainian

    • Ecobank backs start-ups with $500,000


      THE NATION:

    • Buhari’s case different from Yar’Adua’s, says Fed Govt

    • Osinbajo, Sanusi meet in Aso Villa

    • 2019: PDP, seven other parties discuss alliance

    • Security agencies’ spokesmen: media key to military operations

    • Army chief to IDPs: forget what happened in the past

    • Amaechi’s claim on foreign loans incorrect, says Senate

    • Police to deploy dogs in Abuja, Lagos airports

    • Our lives under threat, say Ondo lawmakers

    • Alleged N1b fraud: I am ready for trial, says ex-Governor Shema

    • FEC approves panel’s measures to reduce food prices

    • Elite must wake up to leadership responsibilities, says Emir Sanusi

    • CCB: there are discrepancies in Saraki’s assets declaration forms

    • SAA won’t fly to Kaduna

    • Man axes mum to death over N500,000

      VANGUARD:

    • Don’t compare Yar’Adua’s health case to Buhari’s – FG

    • CJN SAGA: Onnoghen’s fate now with Senate, not Buhari – Presidency

    • FG Files Fresh Charges Against Justices Ngwuta, Ademola At CCT

    • Ex-minister Nenadi Usman seeks court’s permission to treat breast cancer abroad

    • NASS to increase 2017 health sector budget to N1.1trn — Tejuoso

    • Soldiers Rescue 69 Children From Traffickers In Abuja

    • Produce Picture Evidence Of Alleged Bribe, PDP Tells IG Panel

    • Aggrieved Passengers Shut Out At Arik Air’s Corporate Hqrs

    • 60 NCE Graduating Prison Inmates Eager To Practice New Skills

    • AfroBasket 2017: Usman Set To Regain D’Tigers Shirt

    • Kogi begins clampdown on illegal, ill-equipped schools

    • Ebonyi targets 557, 000 children, 139, 000 pregnant women, others in immunization exercise

    • One Killed, Houses Razed As Oil Thieves Invade Bayelsa Community

    • Nursing mum allegedly cuts rival with razor blade
     

