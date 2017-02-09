Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, February 09, 2017 PUNCH DSS brutality: Education ministry receives reports, to meet lawyer again EFCC arraigns Belgore, ex-minister for allegedly laundering N500m FG tenders cash, guns recovered from Justice Ademola Army arrests soldiers who brutalised crippled man in Onitsha FG'll open national reserve to reduce food prices DSS quizzes ex-CBN dep gov, CAN leaders on B'Haram video Shema accuses Masari of plotting to kill him Buhari not in danger, discusses with Osinbajo daily – Mohammed Film on Chibok girls premieres at Sundance Festival Reps kick over collapsed N'Assembly air conditioning system Fayose writes NSA, blames FG for prison congestion Punishing Kaduna killings' perpetrators will end crisis – Sanusi Arik suspends fligts to New York Pirates abduct Russians, Ukrainian Ecobank backs start-ups with $500,000 THE NATION: Buhari’s case different from Yar’Adua’s, says Fed Govt Osinbajo, Sanusi meet in Aso Villa 2019: PDP, seven other parties discuss alliance Security agencies’ spokesmen: media key to military operations Army chief to IDPs: forget what happened in the past Amaechi’s claim on foreign loans incorrect, says Senate Police to deploy dogs in Abuja, Lagos airports Our lives under threat, say Ondo lawmakers Alleged N1b fraud: I am ready for trial, says ex-Governor Shema FEC approves panel’s measures to reduce food prices Elite must wake up to leadership responsibilities, says Emir Sanusi CCB: there are discrepancies in Saraki’s assets declaration forms SAA won’t fly to Kaduna Man axes mum to death over N500,000 VANGUARD: Don’t compare Yar’Adua’s health case to Buhari’s – FG CJN SAGA: Onnoghen’s fate now with Senate, not Buhari – Presidency FG Files Fresh Charges Against Justices Ngwuta, Ademola At CCT Ex-minister Nenadi Usman seeks court’s permission to treat breast cancer abroad NASS to increase 2017 health sector budget to N1.1trn — Tejuoso Soldiers Rescue 69 Children From Traffickers In Abuja Produce Picture Evidence Of Alleged Bribe, PDP Tells IG Panel Aggrieved Passengers Shut Out At Arik Air’s Corporate Hqrs 60 NCE Graduating Prison Inmates Eager To Practice New Skills AfroBasket 2017: Usman Set To Regain D’Tigers Shirt Kogi begins clampdown on illegal, ill-equipped schools Ebonyi targets 557, 000 children, 139, 000 pregnant women, others in immunization exercise One Killed, Houses Razed As Oil Thieves Invade Bayelsa Community Nursing mum allegedly cuts rival with razor blade