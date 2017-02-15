Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, February 15, 2017. NEW TELEGRAPH: Malabu Oil Deal: Shell, Agip Seek Withdrawal Of Forfeiture Order 2019: Atiku Revs Up Political Consultation Trump’s National Security Aide, Flynn, Resigns Over Russian Contacts Ortom Appoints New SSG, Drops Five Cabinet Members Nothing To Show That S’East Is Part Of Nigeria –Okorocha Group Blasts EFCC For Freezing Ozekhome’s Account Senate Queries Fashola Over N2bn Padded Housing Budget Makarfi’s Loyalists Disrupt Sheriff’s Visit To Delta ' Court Orders Forfeiture Of Ex-NNPC GMD’s $9.8m To FG PUNCH: Arik suspends flights to London, Johannesburg Passenger kills motorcyclist over N50 Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, to face fraud charges, forfeits N3bn Budget: Fashola disowns N2bn voted for regional housing scheme Militancy deprived Nigeria of $100bn in 2016 –Kachikwu FG closes 20,000 bank accounts, moves N5.2tn into TSA …to expand TSA scope Manager-turned-oil hawker killed by assailant Soldiers sack Agatu villages, kill pregnant woman, five others Parents, blind pupils decry learning conditions in King’s College THE NATION: Buhari set to return, says Presidency TSA: Govt agencies rake in N13b daily $151m deposits: Bankers, civil servants to face trial Economy going out of recession, says Fed Govt Alleged N1.64b fraud: Court insists Nyame must enter defence It’s up to Nigerians to decide on restructuring, says Atiku N8b currency scam: ‘Syndicate behind fraud in CBN’ Magu: Court urged to disqualify Saraki, Akpabio, others from confirmation hearing EFCC’s trial of Ladoja for alleged N4.7b theft aborted FUTA VC, bursar arraigned for alleged N156.9m fraud Malabu: Shell, Agip battle Fed Govt over OPL245 P6 Amina Mohammed pledges to prioritise Nigeria’s growth at UN Ondo prepares for Akeredolu’s inauguration VANGUARD FG to work with illegal oil refiners – Osinbajo Eurobond: Nigeria’s External Reserves Have Grown By More Than $4 Bn In Three Months – FG IBB, Atiku in closed-door meeting At The Completion Of Buhari’s 2nd Term In 2023 No One Would Be Able To Take Nigeria Back To Jonathan Days – SGF Senate queries Culture Ministry over N620,000 IGR in 2016 We Didn’t Kill Any Policeman, Says Onwuka, Freed Pro-Biafra Leader South East APC Plans Big Reception For Defectors Lagos LG polls shifted to June — LASIEC boss Anambra poultry farm targets 5m birds Lassa fever claims 8 in Nasarawa NPA Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament Gallops Off Ex-Rangers Star Slumps, Dies Footballers Prone To Brain Damage – Study