Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [15 February, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

    NEW TELEGRAPH:
    • Malabu Oil Deal: Shell, Agip Seek Withdrawal Of Forfeiture Order

    • 2019: Atiku Revs Up Political Consultation

    • Trump’s National Security Aide, Flynn, Resigns Over Russian Contacts

    • Ortom Appoints New SSG, Drops Five Cabinet Members

    • Nothing To Show That S’East Is Part Of Nigeria –Okorocha

    • Group Blasts EFCC For Freezing Ozekhome’s Account

    • Senate Queries Fashola Over N2bn Padded Housing Budget

    • Makarfi’s Loyalists Disrupt Sheriff’s Visit To Delta '

    • Court Orders Forfeiture Of Ex-NNPC GMD’s $9.8m To FG
    PUNCH:
    • Arik suspends flights to London, Johannesburg

    • Passenger kills motorcyclist over N50

    • Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, to face fraud charges, forfeits N3bn

    • Budget: Fashola disowns N2bn voted for regional housing scheme

    • Militancy deprived Nigeria of $100bn in 2016 –Kachikwu

    • FG closes 20,000 bank accounts, moves N5.2tn into TSA …to expand TSA scope

    • Manager-turned-oil hawker killed by assailant

    • Soldiers sack Agatu villages, kill pregnant woman, five others

    • Parents, blind pupils decry learning conditions in King’s College


    THE NATION:
    • Buhari set to return, says Presidency

    • TSA: Govt agencies rake in N13b daily

    • $151m deposits: Bankers, civil servants to face trial

    • Economy going out of recession, says Fed Govt

    • Alleged N1.64b fraud: Court insists Nyame must enter defence

    • It’s up to Nigerians to decide on restructuring, says Atiku

    • N8b currency scam: ‘Syndicate behind fraud in CBN’

    • Magu: Court urged to disqualify Saraki, Akpabio, others from confirmation hearing

    • EFCC’s trial of Ladoja for alleged N4.7b theft aborted

    • FUTA VC, bursar arraigned for alleged N156.9m fraud

    • Malabu: Shell, Agip battle Fed Govt over OPL245 P6

    • Amina Mohammed pledges to prioritise Nigeria’s growth at UN

    • Ondo prepares for Akeredolu’s inauguration


      VANGUARD
    • FG to work with illegal oil refiners – Osinbajo

    • Eurobond: Nigeria’s External Reserves Have Grown By More Than $4 Bn In Three Months – FG

    • IBB, Atiku in closed-door meeting

    • At The Completion Of Buhari’s 2nd Term In 2023 No One Would Be Able To Take Nigeria Back To Jonathan Days – SGF

    • Senate queries Culture Ministry over N620,000 IGR in 2016

    • We Didn’t Kill Any Policeman, Says Onwuka, Freed Pro-Biafra Leader

    • South East APC Plans Big Reception For Defectors

    • Lagos LG polls shifted to June — LASIEC boss

    • Anambra poultry farm targets 5m birds

    • Lassa fever claims 8 in Nasarawa

    • NPA Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament Gallops Off

    • Ex-Rangers Star Slumps, Dies

    • Footballers Prone To Brain Damage – Study
     

