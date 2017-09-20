Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines 20 September, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 20, 2017.
    Punch
    Help us recover looted funds, Buhari tells UN Assembly

    Civil servants shelve strike as FG pays arrears

    Rep panel asks banks to unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s accounts

    FG okays concession of Kano, PH airports

    NAF joins Python Dance, deploys fighter jet in S’East

    Sukuk bond part of strategies to islamise Nigeria – CAN

    FIRS generates N2.5tn from taxes in eight months

    Customs seize another arms-bearing container at Tin Can port

    Customs impound 283 exotic vehicles in two months …recover 18 bulletproof vehicles from Abuja dealer

    Oando shareholders protest, call for Tinubu’s resignation

    Delta woman accuses police of killing husband

    Worker remanded in prison for allegedly insulting Gombe gov

    N50,000 bail: Committee submits report, CP promises action

    Striking Bayelsa schoolteachers refuse to resume

    FUNAAB gets new VC

    Kogi inaugurates panel to recover looted funds

    Father, 55, remanded for defiling 17-year-old daughter

    Prime suspect in GUS winner’s murder arrested

    Shops shut as cult members clash on Lagos Island

    The Nation
    Our faith in democracy unshaken firm, says Buhari

    Presidency faults Saraki over comment on IPOB

    FG to ensure supply of quality seeds to farmers- Ogbeh

    Fed Govt begins work on 41 roads

    Northern Governors blame Southeast politicians for zone’s backwardness

    Govt to block IPOB funding sources

    Armed struggle won’t benefit Igbo, says Ikpeazu

    Consultant admits $3m governors’ contract fake

    CCC Spiritual Head, tasks Nigerians on prayers

    Oil: Egina to add 200,000bpd to Nigerian production

    Oando Foundation, Fashion Vie raise N43.8m for girl-child’s education

    Niger to spend N1.2bn on school feeding

    Odu’a inaugurates N500m residential estate in Ibadan

    One dead as Police foil kidnap attempt in Kaduna

    Unemployed man jailed two years for phone theft

    Ex-NYSC Director General Yusuf Bomoi dies

    Vanguard
    ISIS must be stopped, says Buhari at UNGA

    Queues at filling stations, DISCOs shut as ULC strike enters Day 3

    FG to set up oil spill funds for N-Delta

    Nigeria’s Foreign Debts Hit $15.05bn In June – NBS

    Suspended Strike: FG Must Comply With Agreement, NANS Warns

    FG Begins Payment Of N290bn Promotion Arrears

    Lai Mohammed Should Name Treasury Looters Sponsoring IPOB — Fayose

    NCC Laments Poor Quality Of Data Services

    BATNF’s Interventions In Nigeria Hits N1bn

    Help Monitor, Report Reckless Truck Drivers, Dangote Begs Public

    SEC bans Ogiemwonyi for life, operating licence withdrawn

    Anambra: INEC Drills 120 Officers On Polls Mgt

    Ajimobi Seeks N2.4bn Loan To Buy Tractors For Farmers

    Kwara Has Spent N7bn On Road Projects—Gov Ahmed

    Ojota park ready for relocated inter-state operators — NURTW
     
