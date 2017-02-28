Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, February 28, 2017. PUNCH: Arms scam: Obanikoro’s wife loses Abuja mansion to FG, appeals CBN pumps fresh $180m into forex market N754.7m theft: Akpobolokemi’s co-defendant disowns confessional statement Malabu: Adoke, ex-finance minister under fresh probe, says EFCC Crisis: Labour Party suspends chairman, others Bad leadership, not God, responsible for Nigeria’s woes — Obasanjo Govt empowers 3,000 widows, senior citizens, others LASG to crush 4,000 motorcycles Embattled Pinnick learns fate today My clothes are Made in Aba – Ngige UNIOSUN threatens to expel 4,410 students over N2bn debt Anti-graft coalition urges EFCC to probe ex-UNICAL bursar Akeredolu vows not to collect salary until workers are paid Kwara Assembly summons MTN over mast installation A’Ibom to reintroduce Ibibio language in schools Nigeria, Algeria, others lost $1tn to oil crash – OPEC THE NATION: Presidency: Osinbajo is executing Buhari’s policies Naira gains more as CBN pumps in $180m PDP crisis: Makarfi warns of breakdown of law and order Customs seizes 9000 bags of rice in Ibadan South Africa attacks on Nigerians, others continue GSMA: Mobile ecosystem revenues hit $3.2tr Fed Govt requires N10b to remove ship wrecks in Lagos National Assembly may seek auction of 2,500 containers, 6,000 vehicles FIRS seals Kabo Airline, others over N200m tax liabilities Air Peace Boeing 737 aircraft suffers ‘burst tyre’ in Lagos Facebook seeks more Nigerian content online Lagos to crush, recycle 4000 seized Okada GenCos warn of imminent blackout over N601b debt We‘ll review BPP Act, says Minister IPMAN threatens strike, accuses Depot owners DPR of extortion VANGUARD: FG’ll Diversify Economy Through Made-In-Nigeria Goods — Minister Suswam remains in detention as bail bid flops Presidency activates $20bn Ogidigben Gas Industrial project $1.2bn Malabu Deal: Shell, Agip To Know Fate On OPL 245, March 13 Labour Party Splits, Sacks National Chairman, Two Others FAO Planting Seeds Of Hope To Avert Famine In Northeastern Nigeria Protest As Singer, Another Die In Lagos Police Cells Over IPhone Oil Marketers Hoarding, Manipulating Fuel Price — DPR Speed Limiting Device: FRSC Prosecutes 33 Traffic Offenders In Delta FG Apologises To S’East Over Herdsmen’s Activities Board shuts Delta secondary school as students beat up teachers Sapele Residents Shut Down Warri-Benin Highway Over Electricity West African surgeons urge govt action to stop brain drain Man Whose Hand Was Severed By Crane Begs For Lifeline