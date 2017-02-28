Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [28 February, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 28, 2017 at 6:36 AM.

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Arms scam: Obanikoro’s wife loses Abuja mansion to FG, appeals

    • CBN pumps fresh $180m into forex market

    • N754.7m theft: Akpobolokemi’s co-defendant disowns confessional statement

    • Malabu: Adoke, ex-finance minister under fresh probe, says EFCC

    • Crisis: Labour Party suspends chairman, others

    • Bad leadership, not God, responsible for Nigeria’s woes — Obasanjo

    • Govt empowers 3,000 widows, senior citizens, others

    • LASG to crush 4,000 motorcycles

    • Embattled Pinnick learns fate today

    • My clothes are Made in Aba – Ngige

    • UNIOSUN threatens to expel 4,410 students over N2bn debt

    • Anti-graft coalition urges EFCC to probe ex-UNICAL bursar

    • Akeredolu vows not to collect salary until workers are paid

    • Kwara Assembly summons MTN over mast installation

    • A’Ibom to reintroduce Ibibio language in schools

    • Nigeria, Algeria, others lost $1tn to oil crash – OPEC


      THE NATION:

    • Presidency: Osinbajo is executing Buhari’s policies

    • Naira gains more as CBN pumps in $180m

    • PDP crisis: Makarfi warns of breakdown of law and order

    • Customs seizes 9000 bags of rice in Ibadan

    • South Africa attacks on Nigerians, others continue

    • GSMA: Mobile ecosystem revenues hit $3.2tr

    • Fed Govt requires N10b to remove ship wrecks in Lagos

    • National Assembly may seek auction of 2,500 containers, 6,000 vehicles

    • FIRS seals Kabo Airline, others over N200m tax liabilities

    • Air Peace Boeing 737 aircraft suffers ‘burst tyre’ in Lagos

    • Facebook seeks more Nigerian content online

    • Lagos to crush, recycle 4000 seized Okada

    • GenCos warn of imminent blackout over N601b debt

    • We‘ll review BPP Act, says Minister

    • IPMAN threatens strike, accuses Depot owners DPR of extortion


      VANGUARD:

    • FG’ll Diversify Economy Through Made-In-Nigeria Goods — Minister

    • Suswam remains in detention as bail bid flops

    • Presidency activates $20bn Ogidigben Gas Industrial project

    • $1.2bn Malabu Deal: Shell, Agip To Know Fate On OPL 245, March 13

    • Labour Party Splits, Sacks National Chairman, Two Others

    • FAO Planting Seeds Of Hope To Avert Famine In Northeastern Nigeria

    • Protest As Singer, Another Die In Lagos Police Cells Over IPhone

    • Oil Marketers Hoarding, Manipulating Fuel Price — DPR

    • Speed Limiting Device: FRSC Prosecutes 33 Traffic Offenders In Delta

    • FG Apologises To S’East Over Herdsmen’s Activities

    • Board shuts Delta secondary school as students beat up teachers

    • Sapele Residents Shut Down Warri-Benin Highway Over Electricity

    • West African surgeons urge govt action to stop brain drain

    • Man Whose Hand Was Severed By Crane Begs For Lifeline

     

