Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [28 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 28, 2017 at 7:24 AM. Views count: 41

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Saturday, January 28, 2017.

    PUNCH:
    • Amosun visits Buhai in London

    • CAN to Osinbajo: Your silence is no longer golden

    • FG, oil marketers meet, agree on N145 fuel price

    • Oil spill: Bayelsa sues Agip, claims N1.6th damages

    • $1.75bn oil block fund: Reps summon NNPC GMD, Emefiele, AGF, others

    • Buhari hasn’t convinced Nigerians he passed school certificate examination – Junaid Mohammed

    • LAUTECH: ASUU gives Oyo, Osun conditions for resumption

    • We won’t reverse forex ban on 41 items – CBN

    • Mining summit shifted over Abuja airport closure

    • Men more corrupt than women, says Magu

    • Land control: Lagos defeats FG at Supreme Court

    • Alleged fraud: Elizade University VC arraigned, granted bai

    • Ooni's third-in-command dies at 100

    • Cobhams set to release debut album


      THE NATION:

    • Bailout funds scandal: Governor loses $10m to mistress

    • Six killed as gunmen invade courtroom

    • Ondo Assembly sacks Speaker, deputy

    • 15 years after: Ikeja bomb blasts victims’ families lament delayed compensation

    • Customs impound two Helicopters brought in by unknown importer

    • Major marketers to tackle aviation fuel shortage through importation

    • 2019: Igbo youths slam Obasanjo for canvassing south-east presidency

    • Okorocha slams PDP over comments on Imo Airline

    • Court strikes out suit against Saro-Wiwa’s trial by military tribunal

    • OGFZA MD backs planned amendment of 1996 Act

    • Oyo to feed 168,450 pupils

    • Two Nigerians held for $1.2m UK bank fraud

    • TOKE MAKINWA savours new love life


      VANGUARD:

    • Allow Niger Deltans To Control Their God-Given Resources, Militants Tells FG

    • Obiano Returns, Debunks Rumours Of Ill Health

    • Boko Haram sacks military base, 3 soldiers feared dead in Borno

    • Boko Haram: Rehabilitating IDPs In North East Tough Challenge – Osinbajo

    • Lookman Not Ripe For Eagles —Sofoluwe

    • Reactions Trail Buhari’s Latest Picture In London

    • How Gunmen stormed Owerri High Court; killed 2, freed serial killer

    • Kogi APC leadership, stakeholders pass vote of no confidence on Gov. Bello

    • Gov Ugwuanyi injects N4.2b into LGAs

    • Obaseki brings investors to take over Auchi Fertilizer plant

    • Edo to partner with Japan in manufacturing, transportation, vocational training – Obaseki

     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jan 28, 2017 at 7:24 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments