Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 29 July, 2017. Punch Nigeria ranks eighth in global Internet growth – Google Beware of fraudsters, FG warns YouWIN applicants FG won’t shut UNIMAID despite terror attacks –Minister Emmanuel meets Osinbajo after London visit to Buhari Banire vows not to resign, as APC nullifies suspension $115m Diezani bribe: EFCC didn’t notify police, FRSC about indictments Current Senate, worst in history, says Sagay Innoson sues GTBank, demands N400bn Court bans IGP’s X-Squad in Benue over illegal tax B’Haram: Air Force spends N344m to fuel aircraft 400,000 women with obstetric fistula, minister laments Budget row: Fashola apologises to reps panel Saraki, others to sponsor six-year-old Boko Haram victim’s surgery Poverty, illiteracy force Nigerian women into trafficking –Aisha Buhari Tambuwal heads northern govs’ committee on restructuring Biafra: Youths oppose Kanu, disrupt rally Elections: Fayose wants age barrier removed Kano withdraws 37 students from Egyptian varsity Babcock VC, JAMB registrar, others sue for peace Lagos acquires rice mill The Nation Three kidnap kingpins, 17 others killed as abducted schoolboys are rescued in Ondo Five killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno Boko Haram posts picture of abducted UNIMAID staff Another bloody day in Rivers: Cultists kill 8, bolt with 4 victims’ heads Constitution amendment meaningless without true federalism—NLC, SANs, others God has answered prayers on Buhari, says Udom Support for Buhari: Aggrieved Reps revolt against Dogara Faleti’s widow on late husband: ‘We were so close we shared the same underwear’ Lagos Deputy Speaker, others seek Banire’s expulsion from APC Northern govs, emirs constitute committee on restructuring Anti-graft war: Opinion poll rates Magu high in 25 countries Northern governors, emirs set up committee on restructuring 2017 hajj: Kano pilgrims’ board bars four pregnant women Oyo distributes relief materials worth N13 million to schools Paris Club loans refund: Osun to spend N5.1bn on salaries, pensions Couple, triplets detained in hospital over unpaid bill Vanguard Lagos welcomes release of kidnapped six Epe students All entertainment, other programmes for Nigeria’s consumption must be produced here, Lai Mohammed insists 10 Pro-Biafra Groups Carpet NASS For Rejecting Restructuring Northern Leaders Vow To Protect Southerners Living In The North IPOB leader, Kanu says there will be no election in Imo, Biafra land in 2019 Hajj: NDLEA warns intending pilgrims against smuggling of drugs, kolanuts Which Of Your Governors Can Match My Performance, Wike Challenges APC Nigeria Must Be Restructured Now Or Count Easterners Out Future Elections – Groups Court Sacks Ogun Monarch, Reinstates Other Nigerians Must Come Together To Discuss Devolution Of Power, NLC Insists Flood Has Rendered Us Homeless — Lagos Residents Cry Out Police Kill A Plumber, Dump His Body In Morgue For Two Years