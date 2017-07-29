Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [29 July, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jul 29, 2017 at 7:14 AM.

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 29 July, 2017.

    Punch
    Nigeria ranks eighth in global Internet growth – Google

    Beware of fraudsters, FG warns YouWIN applicants

    FG won’t shut UNIMAID despite terror attacks –Minister

    Emmanuel meets Osinbajo after London visit to Buhari

    Banire vows not to resign, as APC nullifies suspension

    $115m Diezani bribe: EFCC didn’t notify police, FRSC about indictments

    Current Senate, worst in history, says Sagay

    Innoson sues GTBank, demands N400bn

    Court bans IGP’s X-Squad in Benue over illegal tax

    B’Haram: Air Force spends N344m to fuel aircraft

    400,000 women with obstetric fistula, minister laments

    Budget row: Fashola apologises to reps panel

    Saraki, others to sponsor six-year-old Boko Haram victim’s surgery

    Poverty, illiteracy force Nigerian women into trafficking –Aisha Buhari

    Tambuwal heads northern govs’ committee on restructuring

    Biafra: Youths oppose Kanu, disrupt rally

    Elections: Fayose wants age barrier removed

    Kano withdraws 37 students from Egyptian varsity

    Babcock VC, JAMB registrar, others sue for peace

    Lagos acquires rice mill


    The Nation
    Three kidnap kingpins, 17 others killed as abducted schoolboys are rescued in Ondo

    Five killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in Borno

    Boko Haram posts picture of abducted UNIMAID staff

    Another bloody day in Rivers: Cultists kill 8, bolt with 4 victims’ heads

    Constitution amendment meaningless without true federalism—NLC, SANs, others

    God has answered prayers on Buhari, says Udom

    Support for Buhari: Aggrieved Reps revolt against Dogara

    Faleti’s widow on late husband: ‘We were so close we shared the same underwear’

    Lagos Deputy Speaker, others seek Banire’s expulsion from APC

    Northern govs, emirs constitute committee on restructuring

    Anti-graft war: Opinion poll rates Magu high in 25 countries

    2017 hajj: Kano pilgrims’ board bars four pregnant women

    Oyo distributes relief materials worth N13 million to schools

    Paris Club loans refund: Osun to spend N5.1bn on salaries, pensions

    Couple, triplets detained in hospital over unpaid bill


    Vanguard
    Lagos welcomes release of kidnapped six Epe students

    All entertainment, other programmes for Nigeria’s consumption must be produced here, Lai Mohammed insists

    10 Pro-Biafra Groups Carpet NASS For Rejecting Restructuring

    Northern Leaders Vow To Protect Southerners Living In The North

    IPOB leader, Kanu says there will be no election in Imo, Biafra land in 2019

    Hajj: NDLEA warns intending pilgrims against smuggling of drugs, kolanuts

    Which Of Your Governors Can Match My Performance, Wike Challenges APC

    Nigeria Must Be Restructured Now Or Count Easterners Out Future Elections – Groups

    Court Sacks Ogun Monarch, Reinstates Other

    Nigerians Must Come Together To Discuss Devolution Of Power, NLC Insists

    Flood Has Rendered Us Homeless — Lagos Residents Cry Out

    Police Kill A Plumber, Dump His Body In Morgue For Two Years
     

    Jul 29, 2017 at 7:14 AM
