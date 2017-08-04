Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [4 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected newspaper headlines for Friday, August 4, 2017.

    Punch
    Beware of fake Punch websites, fake Facebook pages, Twitter handles

    Knocks as Ortom says President Buhari's illness makes Nigeria sick

    Each N’Delta state to have two modular refineries – Presidency

    Buhari calls Aregbesola on phone over mother’s death

    INEC swears in eight new RECs today

    N30tn leakage: Glo, BAT, others get one week to file defence

    Whistle-blower alleges N1.2bn fraud in Niger SDG office

    B’Haram: DHQ dismisses US report, says Fayose seeking relevance

    Recruitment: Navy reschedules date of aptitude test

    GE to run narrow gauge rail for 30 years – FG

    Katsina subsidises hajj with N1bn yearly —Masari

    Gunmen kill four, raze market, houses in A’Ibom

    Bayelsa taxi driver killed in tanker fire

    Paris Club refund: Osun pensioners stage another protest

    Benue governor slashes cost of C of O by 50%

    Clerk’s abductors demand N20,000 recharge cards

    (www.punchng.com)




    The Nation
    Boko Haram: Trump okays $600m bombers for Nigeria

    CVR: Commission adds 1,810,253 new voters

    Over a thousand kidnap suspects on police net, says IGP

    NNPC eyes $16b from Shell, Chevron deals

    AGF to get reports on Diezani’s, others’ cases

    Buhari’s wife, Igbo women preach unity

    Police dismiss four for theft in Jonathan’s home

    Only 10.9% workers have retirement savings account, says NBS

    AMCON, EFCC collaborate to recover N4.6tr debts

    USAID: Farmers’ sales hit N396b

    Consumers face expensive yam as sellers raise prices

    Dunlop seeks $14.6m from church, bank for ‘trespass’

    Flood-tolerant rice strains released

    Kogi gets new Speaker

    Edo govt bans use of schools, roads for social events

    Akwa Ibom denies proposed N9b Lagos Lodge

    Iheanacho Unveiled as Leicester City Player

    (www.thenationonlineng.net)




    Vanguard
    Nigerian girl Katherine Eta wins at Microsoft championship

    US Approves Super Tucano Attack Planes For Nigeria

    80% Nigerian doctors seek jobs abroad – NOIPolls

    We’re Pleased With Ugwuanyi Over Passage Of Child Rights Law —Minister

    Insecurity: Ambode wants Police Area Commands in Ikorodu, Badagry

    Women Storm Ambode’s Office, Protest Rape Of Children

    Wike, Kikwete, Ex-Tanzania President For AFBA Confab

    Fidau Prayer Holds For Aregbesola’s Mother In Osun

    460 Kwara pilgrims leave for S-Arabia

    WACOT Rice Mill Targets 500,000mt; 53,500 Jobs

    NLNG Stops Capital Flight, Localizes Maritime Training

    Police in Maiduguri arrest mother of 10 for aiding armed robbers

    (www.vanguardngr.com)


