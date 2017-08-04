Here are some selected newspaper headlines for Friday, August 4, 2017. Punch Beware of fake Punch websites, fake Facebook pages, Twitter handles Knocks as Ortom says President Buhari's illness makes Nigeria sick Each N’Delta state to have two modular refineries – Presidency Buhari calls Aregbesola on phone over mother’s death INEC swears in eight new RECs today N30tn leakage: Glo, BAT, others get one week to file defence Whistle-blower alleges N1.2bn fraud in Niger SDG office B’Haram: DHQ dismisses US report, says Fayose seeking relevance Recruitment: Navy reschedules date of aptitude test GE to run narrow gauge rail for 30 years – FG Katsina subsidises hajj with N1bn yearly —Masari Gunmen kill four, raze market, houses in A’Ibom Bayelsa taxi driver killed in tanker fire Paris Club refund: Osun pensioners stage another protest Benue governor slashes cost of C of O by 50% Clerk’s abductors demand N20,000 recharge cards (www.punchng.com) The Nation Boko Haram: Trump okays $600m bombers for Nigeria CVR: Commission adds 1,810,253 new voters Over a thousand kidnap suspects on police net, says IGP NNPC eyes $16b from Shell, Chevron deals AGF to get reports on Diezani’s, others’ cases Buhari’s wife, Igbo women preach unity Police dismiss four for theft in Jonathan’s home Only 10.9% workers have retirement savings account, says NBS AMCON, EFCC collaborate to recover N4.6tr debts USAID: Farmers’ sales hit N396b Consumers face expensive yam as sellers raise prices Dunlop seeks $14.6m from church, bank for ‘trespass’ Flood-tolerant rice strains released Kogi gets new Speaker Edo govt bans use of schools, roads for social events Akwa Ibom denies proposed N9b Lagos Lodge Iheanacho Unveiled as Leicester City Player (www.thenationonlineng.net) Vanguard Nigerian girl Katherine Eta wins at Microsoft championship US Approves Super Tucano Attack Planes For Nigeria 80% Nigerian doctors seek jobs abroad – NOIPolls We’re Pleased With Ugwuanyi Over Passage Of Child Rights Law —Minister Insecurity: Ambode wants Police Area Commands in Ikorodu, Badagry Women Storm Ambode’s Office, Protest Rape Of Children Wike, Kikwete, Ex-Tanzania President For AFBA Confab Fidau Prayer Holds For Aregbesola’s Mother In Osun 460 Kwara pilgrims leave for S-Arabia WACOT Rice Mill Targets 500,000mt; 53,500 Jobs NLNG Stops Capital Flight, Localizes Maritime Training Police in Maiduguri arrest mother of 10 for aiding armed robbers (www.vanguardngr.com) Enjoy life while it is happening. - Richard L. Evans ### Good morning Bloombergites