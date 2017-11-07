Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 07, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 07, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Buhari presents 2018 budget to N’Assembly today

    NERC releases law on direct power purchase from Gencos …designates Discos as suppliers of last resort

    Nigeria loses N127bn to cybercrime – Saraki

    BVN: Banks engage law firm to appeal court ruling

    Anonymous letter: We’ll begin payment of troops this week, says Buratai

    Oil price rises to $64, highest since mid-2015

    Diezani bribe: EFCC traces N950m to two ex-govs, detains Idris Wada

    EFCC to re-arraign SAN for offering money to judges

    Court seizes ex-gov Shema’s 13 properties

    OAU controversial suicide: Police invite victim’s father

    Scores feared dead as B’Haram attacks Adamawa

    26 dead Nigerian women found on Spanish warship

    Gunmen abduct LP national chair’s mum

    Police boss dies in Ondo auto crash

    Court orders Fayose to pay sacked Fayemi appointees N234m

    El-Rufai warns Shi’ites against procession in Kaduna

    Kashamu group kicks as new exco takes over Ogun PDP

    Lagos set to prosecute tax defaulters

    24-year-old man arrested for killing wife

    Headlines from The Nation

    Nigeria truly on path to free, fair elections in 2019 – Presidency

    Standard gauge rail line: FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges

    Anti-snake bite venom not out of stock – FG

    149 more Nigerians return from Libya

    Police to prosecute Shi’ites

    UniAbuja hospital staff protest non-payment of salary

    OML 29 not for sale, says Aiteo Group

    Air Peace gets IATA membership

    Lafarge Africa invests N132m in truck driving school

    Dangote donates N500m to Kano fire victims

    NASFAT gets Chief Missioner

    Kidnapped Briton killed in Delta

    50 kids die of ‘strange disease’ in Jigawa

    NUT warns El-Rufai not to sack teachers

    Ikpeazu seeks U.S partnership for Enyimba free zone

    Bonnke to Nigerians: expect manifestation of God’s power

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Delay In Budget Approval Process Deepens Recession – Osinbajo

    Be patient with us, FG begs Avengers

    Navy battle-ready for Avengers, says Vice Admiral Ibas, CNS

    Manufacturers advocate special export fund

    PSP Refuse Operators Decry Deplorable State Of Dump Sites, Appeal For Government’s Intervention

    Nigerian Medical Professionals Tasked On Patient Care, As LUTH Graduates 200

    Publisher to pay Gov Ortom N5m for libel

    Amnesty: 400 militants to surrender arms in Ondo

    500 youths renounce cultism in Lagos

    Ibadan Obaship suit: There’s ploy to delay case – Olubadan

    Kogi commissions GIS to track criminals

    EFCC detains Ex-Kogi gov, Wada over N23bn poll cash

    Enugu LG Poll: 37 Political Parties Endorse Outcome Of Elections

    Taraba To Implement Anti-Open Grazing Law January 2018

    6,000 Get Free Medical Services In Kebbi

    OAU suspends student union activities

    2 nabbed for attempting to sell hemp to Kirikiri Maximum Prisons’ inmates
     

    Comments