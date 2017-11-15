Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 15, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 15, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Buhari in Ebonyi, urges Igbo to reject secession propaganda

    Senate okays Buhari’s $5.5bn loan request

    Nigeria’s debt grows by N8tn in two years

    FG links 2,671 seized rifles to Nnamdi Kanu

    AGF writes to Reps, seeks review of EFCC Act

    Ndume resumes today as legal battle continues

    Peace corps asks IG to unseal headquarters

    258 more Nigerians arrive from Libya

    N5.1bn fraud: Jonathan’s ex-aide loses bid to travel abroad

    N1.1bn subsidy scam: Court adjourns Arisekola’s son, others’ trial

    National chair: Bribe delegates, get disqualified, PDP warns aspirants

    Falana falls into manhole, threatens to sue FG

    Dangote sells noodle plants to rival for N3.75bn

    Overland Airways resumes Asaba-Abuja flights, plans regional service

    ICAN inducts 1,519 new members

    Unions demand sacking of Jos mining institute DG

    Nasarawa corps members accuse officials of diverting N98m allowances

    Katsina charges two ex-officials with N600m Sure-P fraud

    Delta man jilted by lover commits suicide

    Army arrest women for buying baby for N300,000

    Man impersonates Mike Okiro, defrauds lawmakers’ relatives, friends

    Community kicks as court grants kidnappers N200,000 bail

    Headlines from The Nation

    DMO: Nigeria’s debts hit N20tr

    Govt to raise N311b from assets sale

    Maina: Senate grills AGF in secret

    Malami tells Senate panel: I met with Maina in Dubai

    Maina ran bank account through sms, email, EFCC tells court

    Court reserves judgment in appeal against Saraki’s acquittal

    Reps oppose a minute silence for Saro-Wiwa

    Adeyeye is NAFDAC D-G

    SEC restates December 2017 deadline for cancellation of dividend warrants

    Buhari presides over govt of lies, says Lamido

    Gani Adams fetes widows as OPC marks Heroes Day

    Union urges IGP to probe shooting of students in Ibadan

    Aguero now better after collapsing at halftime against Nigeria, Argentine FA says

    Morocco U-20 girls arrive Nigeria today

    APC loses bid to stop Akwa Ibom council poll

    Ekiti 2018: Five PDP aspirants team up against Fayose’s candidate

    Lagos faults Amnesty’s claim on demolition

    Millions gone as fire razes shops in Akure

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Ndigbo, Nigeria inseparable, says Buhari

    Biafra: IPOB imported arms from Turkey to destabilize Nigeria, FG tells Court

    17 years after, Senate amends NDDC Act

    Reps To Probe Oil Firms For Violating Local Content Act

    Ikoyi Whistle-Blower’s Cash: Lawyers, Different Men Fight For N850m Reward

    Court Orders Interim Freezing Of N350m Linked To Patience Jonathan

    CDHR urges AGF to withdraw suit against Misau

    World Bank Embarks On Rural Development In Abia, To Invest $25 Million On Rural Roads

    NNPC Extends Education Devt To North-East

    NAF, FUTA Deepen Partnership

    My life in danger, cries Obiano as Police withdraw security

    Otodo-Gbame eviction: Amnesty Int’l flays Lagos govt over dead 11, missing 17

    Gov Ortom Begs Senate To Prevail On FG Over River Benue Dredging

    Jigawa Pumps N1.6bn Into Health Sector

    Sokoto Targets 1.4m School Enrollment

    LASUTH Delivers 74 Babies Through Assisted Reproductive Technology

    No Attempt To Assassinate Wike, Amaechi — Rivers CP
     

