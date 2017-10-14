Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 14, 2017]

    Here are some headlines in today's newspaper, October 14, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Rats’ invasion: Buhari yet to use office seven weeks after

    World Bank projects: Outrage over Buhari’s special focus on the North

    Osinbajo gave approval for JV financing, not contracts –NNPC

    SA President, Zuma, arrives Imo for two-day visit

    PDP chairmanship: Obasanjo, Daniel in closed-door meeting

    Court remands Benue lawmaker, Suswam’s aides, others in prison

    Court jails 45 Boko Haram members

    Troops rescue boy, kill three B’Haram insurgents

    Operation Crocodile Smile II targets pipeline vandals, kidnappers, others

    World farmers’ centre opens in Lagos

    Gunmen kidnap Italian priest in Benin

    Former Kogi gov’s aide charged with misappropriating N151m

    APDA leaders kidnapped in Kogi

    Plateau killings: Lalong imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Bassa

    UNILAG lecturer stabs postgraduate student

    OAU suspends students for attacking police station

    EFCC lines up 20 witnesses against Justice Fishim

    Monkeypox: Plateau places health workers on alert

    Omolayole, Oluwole make case for senior citizens

    Man, 37, in court for raping 15-year-old girl

    Igbo group in the Diaspora seeks new name for IPOB

    Headlines from The Nation

    Nigeria will be restructured —Presidency

    Buhari, Customs boss head for Turkey over arms smuggling

    Bailout funds: EFCC probes Fayose’s govt over alleged diversion of N680m

    Army launches ’Operation Crocodile Smile II’ in Lagos

    Paris/London Club loan: Court orders temporary forfeiture of N1.4b

    Call for break-up: Northern elders, ACF, Arewa youths, disown Ango Abdullahi

    Watford Rebukes Isaac Success After Affair with Prostitutes, Police Arrest

    Buhari, Nwodo meet in Aso Rock over Southeast problems

    Alleged N400m fraud: Judge refuses to disqualify himself

    Monkey pox vaccination scare hits Edo, Bayelsa

    Oyo special education college honours Obasanjo, Alaafin, others

    Gov. Lalong imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa LG

    Anambra Polls: Buhari backs Nwoye, to attend rally

    Olu Fajemirokun returns after 21 yrs in US

    DJ CUPPY CONFIRMS SPLIT WITH EX, VICTOR ANICHEBE

    Headlines from Vanguard

    I’m fair to Ndigbo in appointment – Buhari

    NNPC to reinvigorate exploratory activities in seven inland basins

    Aso Villa clinic probe: Jonathan had nothing to do with 2015 budget implementation – aide

    Baru Lures Investors To Establish Refinery In A/Ibom State

    Emefiele Bags Forbes ‘Best Of Africa’ Award

    Rangers: Attacked For Not Defeating Tanzania – Emeka Obasi

    Police Storm Ex-Dep Speaker’s Residence In Benin Over Govt Vehicle

    EVANS: Kirikiri Prison Is Well Fortified Against Escape — PRO

    North Highest Consumer Of Hard, Fake Drugs — Arewa Youths

    14 suspects arrested, 5,000 hectares of Indian hemp plantation destroyed in Ondo

    Traders, Residents Decry Untold Hardship Over Alapere Road Construction

    Lai Mohammed Says Buhari Has Diagnosed Nigeria’s Ills, Will Leave The Country Better Than He Met It
     

    Comments