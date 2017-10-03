Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 03, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 03, 2017.

    Punch

    Army begins Operation Crocodile Smile in N'Delta Saturday

    US buys $2.7bn Nigerian crude in six months

    $24bn crude swap: Ex-PPMC boss to forfeit nine Dubai properties

    MTN disputes ruling on N4.83bn employee compensation

    Customers who bypass meters to pay N450,000 fine – NERC

    Treat me as Jonathan treated Aisha, Patience tells Buhari

    ICAN okays accounting for Achievers University

    Babcock VC blames Internet, others for declining reading culture

    Dangote denies tax holiday for Apapa road construction

    FIFA fines Nigeria $31,000

    Shooting Stars fire 20 players, Amoo’s fate undecided

    I got N7,000 for participating in killing GUS winner – Suspect

    No peace meeting until gunmen are produced - Ibadan Mogajis

    Gunmen kill SUN newspaper man in Onitsha

    Igbo man saved me during civil war - Lalong

    C'River not part of agitation for secession - Ayade

    The Nation

    $18.5b revenue: Ex-PPMC chief to lose Dubai assets

    NJC begins probe of 15 judges

    Alleged N5m bribe: ICPC arraigns dropped board nominee in court

    Ohanaeze should partner govt for peace, says Presidency

    Resident doctors seek pay parity for federal, state doctors

    Fed Govt grants tax reliefs to TStv Africa

    Ex-first lady Patience Jonathan alleges victimisation by EFCC

    EFCC: ex-Gombe Governor Goje’s cousin was paid N1.4b to supply food

    Nigeria won’t disintegrate, says Oyedepo

    Activists to occupy UK embassy for Kanu’s extradition

    Ecobank Nigeria promotes 1000 workers

    Ngige leads 50-man Nwoye campaign committee in Anambra

    EFCC’s arrest of commissioner, AG lawless, says Ekiti govt


    Vanguard

    Accountant-General Having Trouble Reconciling TSA Inflows

    Again, Ekweremadu Mulls 6-Year Single Tenure For President, Govs

    We’re not planning to destroy police stations – IPOB

    Solid Minerals Control: Governors Should Abide By Constitution-MAN

    Cabotage Fund Hits N100bn, As House Committee Laments Non-Disbursement

    NBBF To Fix Minimum Wage For League Players

    Ondo communities protest exclusion from NBC survey

    Dethroned A-Ibom Monarch Gets Replacement

    Declare Emergency On East-West Road, Rivers Govt Tells FG

    Nigeria At 57: Time For Urhobo State —UPU

    Count Olubadan, Ladoja out of peace meeting, Mogajis tell Ajimobi

    Hijab controversy moves to Ogun schools

    Nigerian firm produces road marking paints.
     

