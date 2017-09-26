Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 26, 2017]

September 26, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 26, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari returns from London

    FG to reintroduce tolls on federal highways

    FG gazettes IPOB ban, to write banks, embassies, foreign missions

    N15bn fraud: EFCC challenges Tambuwal for pardoning commissioners, others

    FG charges Elephant Group with unlawful fertilizer importation

    Ogunbanjo emerges NSE President, replaces Aig-Imoukhuede

    Hurricane: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students from Dominican Republic

    Police probe firm’s directors for $2m withdrawal

    British Airways probes racist comments about Nigerian passengers

    Court remands NCRI boss, Aigboire, in prison

    Amnesty International shuns FG probe panel on rights violation

    Illegal firearms importers change lawyers, opt for plea bargain

    90-day deadline for my recall has expire, says Melaye

    23 states exceeded borrowing limits - FRC

    NRC begins Apapa-Ebute Meta train service to decongest port

    Assembly okays sale of Nasarawa property in Lagos, Jos

    N'Central backs devolution of powers, rejects Nigeria's break-up

    Ooni enters seclusion for Olojo festival

    The Nation

    IGP orders dismantling of roadblocks on Lagos-Ibadan, Shagamu-Benin, others

    Presidency’s N137b virement not listed as Senate, Reps return

    Saraki promises Senate’s commitment to tackling Apapa Port gridlock

    Presidential panel on military rights abuses begins sitting in Port Harcourt

    Fed Govt arraigns two for importing ‘explosive components’

    5.5 million pupils to enjoy Buhari’s meal

    Oil hits highest at $58.37

    Two admit illegal arms importation, bribery

    Court orders detention of 60 IPOB members

    Amosun to distribute Cof O to another batch of beneficiaries

    Ambode donates 120 5KVA generating sets to police

    Ondo demolishes illegal structures at Owo

    Pirates kill two in Bayelsa waterways

    Adamawa Assembly removes Deputy Speaker, three others

    Ajimobi condems violence at Olubadan’s palace

    PSquare: Peter asks lawyer to dissolve group

    Vanguard

    ‘Weak, incompetent party’: Presidency mum as APC fires back at Sagay

    2,918,842 children, 19,000 schools benefited from FG’s N6.64bn feeding programme

    Abaribe, Jewish High Priest Risk Jail As Lawyer Says Kanu’s Whereabouts Unknown

    NNPC Subsidiary, NETCO, Records N5.1bn Profit For 2015, 2016 Financial Year

    Oil Revenue Shouldn’t Be Used To Finance Devt, FG Told

    BPE Revs Up Commercialization Of NIPOST, As Minister Harps On Repositioning

    Lottery Firm Empowers 2000 Nigerians With N82m

    Cement Makers Move To Popularize Concrete Road Techology

    Oando Reduces Debt Position By 24% Despite Low Oil Price

    Seven Energy Finalizes Calabar Gas Sales Agreement To Boost Power Supply

    Nigerian physician bags American Academy of Family Physician award

    Tell Anambrarians how you spent N75bn I left behind, Obi tells Obiano

    Tension as SARS operatives kill man in Rivers

    Delta Govt spent N164bn on roads in two years —Augoye

    Gunmen open fire as Olubadan installs Mogajis, Baales at the palace

    It’s the Devil’s work, says man, 30, who raped 8-yr-old girl
     
