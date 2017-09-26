Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 26, 2017. Punch Buhari returns from London FG to reintroduce tolls on federal highways FG gazettes IPOB ban, to write banks, embassies, foreign missions N15bn fraud: EFCC challenges Tambuwal for pardoning commissioners, others FG charges Elephant Group with unlawful fertilizer importation Ogunbanjo emerges NSE President, replaces Aig-Imoukhuede Hurricane: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students from Dominican Republic Police probe firm’s directors for $2m withdrawal British Airways probes racist comments about Nigerian passengers Court remands NCRI boss, Aigboire, in prison Amnesty International shuns FG probe panel on rights violation Illegal firearms importers change lawyers, opt for plea bargain 90-day deadline for my recall has expire, says Melaye 23 states exceeded borrowing limits - FRC NRC begins Apapa-Ebute Meta train service to decongest port Assembly okays sale of Nasarawa property in Lagos, Jos N'Central backs devolution of powers, rejects Nigeria's break-up Ooni enters seclusion for Olojo festival The Nation IGP orders dismantling of roadblocks on Lagos-Ibadan, Shagamu-Benin, others Presidency’s N137b virement not listed as Senate, Reps return Saraki promises Senate’s commitment to tackling Apapa Port gridlock Presidential panel on military rights abuses begins sitting in Port Harcourt Fed Govt arraigns two for importing ‘explosive components’ 5.5 million pupils to enjoy Buhari’s meal Oil hits highest at $58.37 Two admit illegal arms importation, bribery Court orders detention of 60 IPOB members Amosun to distribute Cof O to another batch of beneficiaries Ambode donates 120 5KVA generating sets to police Ondo demolishes illegal structures at Owo Pirates kill two in Bayelsa waterways Adamawa Assembly removes Deputy Speaker, three others Ajimobi condems violence at Olubadan’s palace PSquare: Peter asks lawyer to dissolve group Vanguard ‘Weak, incompetent party’: Presidency mum as APC fires back at Sagay 2,918,842 children, 19,000 schools benefited from FG’s N6.64bn feeding programme Abaribe, Jewish High Priest Risk Jail As Lawyer Says Kanu’s Whereabouts Unknown NNPC Subsidiary, NETCO, Records N5.1bn Profit For 2015, 2016 Financial Year Oil Revenue Shouldn’t Be Used To Finance Devt, FG Told BPE Revs Up Commercialization Of NIPOST, As Minister Harps On Repositioning Lottery Firm Empowers 2000 Nigerians With N82m Cement Makers Move To Popularize Concrete Road Techology Oando Reduces Debt Position By 24% Despite Low Oil Price Seven Energy Finalizes Calabar Gas Sales Agreement To Boost Power Supply Nigerian physician bags American Academy of Family Physician award Tell Anambrarians how you spent N75bn I left behind, Obi tells Obiano Tension as SARS operatives kill man in Rivers Delta Govt spent N164bn on roads in two years —Augoye Gunmen open fire as Olubadan installs Mogajis, Baales at the palace It’s the Devil’s work, says man, 30, who raped 8-yr-old girl