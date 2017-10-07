Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 07, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 07, 2017

    Headlines from Punch

    Ex-President Jonathan at Rhodes Forum, calls for UN reform

    Terrorism: UK trains more Nigerian soldiers

    Python Dance: Army arrests eight cult members, recovers guns

    FG to continue airport remodelling despite concession plans

    Customs seize 3,665 vehicles worth N13bn from smugglers

    EU's ban of Nigerian beans spurs quality control

    EFCC forced me to admit taking N30m from Diezani - INEC offcial

    Embattled Justice Nganjiwa takes $260,000 bribery case to A'Court

    NEMA's North-East coordinator dies in Maiduguri

    Army offers medical service to 3,000 people in C’ River

    False declaration: Customs seize containers loaded with foreign rice

    Youths protest alleged extrajudicial killings by SARS in Rivers

    Rectors beg FG to increase funding for polytechnics, colleges

    Gunmen kidnap Kogi magistrate, demand N100m

    Over 300 stranded at Nigeria-Cameroon border in C’ River

    Blind, deaf, dumb persons protest in Anambra over voting rights

    Residents raise the alarm as crisis brews in Offa, Erin-Ile

    Bauchi FRSC impounds 727 vehicles without speed limit device

    Alaafin, 200 scholars to discuss progress of Yorubaland

    Nigerian arrested for kidney fraud in India

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari tasks Supreme Court justices on prison congestion

    $25bn NNPC contract: Buhari vets Kachikwu’s petition

    FG receives 400,000 alerts from whistle blowers

    FG’s 360,000 jobs for youth ready soon, says Emefiele

    Osinbajo meets NNPC GMD in Aso Rock

    Army sends 760 Boko Haram suspects to Borno govt

    SANs differ on sureties’ fate if Kanu fails to appear in court Oct 17

    Court refuses to stop serving judge’s N81.7m corruption trial

    NLC pickets MTN, Abuja agency over anti-labour practices

    Judge orders release of ex-Congressman Jefferson jailed for Nigeria’s bribe money

    Breasts are no big deal, yank them off if they’re cancerous —Ondo First Lady Akeredolu

    Those killing in the name of God will go to hell — Sultan

    God saved me from possible plane crash –Oyedepo

    Kashamu urges court to void PDP disciplinary decisions

    Bagudu flags off distribution of health commoditie

    Headlines from Vanguard

    FG appoints ex-CBN Chief as FERMA Chairman

    Kukah Dissociates Self From Piece On Biafra

    NNPC to establish Ethanol Plant in Dutse

    We Have no Hidden Accounts – NNPC

    Court Throws Out Justice Nganjiwa’s Application For Stay Of Proceedings

    N4.7bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Oyo Gov Till Monday

    EFCC Arrests Dismissed Solider, Accomplice Over Job Scam

    APC Govs Introduce 3 Bills To Boost Free Education, Revenue, Security Funding

    PDP Chairmanship: Party Leaders, Elder Statesmen Rally Round Gbenga Daniel

    Wike is a blessing to Rivers, mankind —Ikpeazu

    3m Lagosians Living With Disability— Govt

    One Feared Dead, Three Injured On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

    Asaba Genocide Is Unforgivable — Emma Okocha

    Chivas To Empower Young Entrepreneurs With $1m
     
    Comments