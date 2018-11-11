The Nigerian Army on Sunday denied reports that officers of the Nigerian Army shot at unarmed civilians in Iwo Road, Ibadan metropolis.
According to a statement by the Nigerian Army and made available to NGHUBS, the Nigerian army described the report as false, adding that its a blackmail to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2AXPDq2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to a statement by the Nigerian Army and made available to NGHUBS, the Nigerian army described the report as false, adding that its a blackmail to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2AXPDq2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]