Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Vacancy Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Management Trainee Programme 2018 Jobs in Nigeria | Jobgurus

#1
Nigerian Bottling Company has launched a 2-year programme designed for high achieving post graduates to challenge them to grow into Coca-Cola HBC’s next generation of leaders. Special stream introduces additional requirements with the aim being to identify and develop high achievers into senior leaders within a 2-4 year horizon.

Job Position: NBC Management Trainee Programme (Special Stream)
Job Location: Nigeria



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2Nk8RNy – Jobgurus Services

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top