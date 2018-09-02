Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Metro Nigerian govt improves enforcement of yellow card rule – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
After years of health and immigration officials routinely conniving to breach the procedure, it appears the rules for the issuance of yellow card is now being strictly enforced in Nigeria.

Inoculation against yellow fever is compulsory for international travellers from risk countries like Nigeria to …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NcP3vw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top