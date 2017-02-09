Submit Post Advertise

Business Nigerian Govt Takes Over Arik Airline

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Jules, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM. Views count: 134

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Federal Government has reportedly taken over financially distressed Arik Airlines.

    arik air2.jpg

    PREMIUM TIMES reports that the management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, said the decision to intervene clearly underscores the government’s commitment to instill sanity in the country’s aviation sector to prevent a major catastrophe in the country.

    “The development will afford Arik Airlines, which is the largest local carrier in the country, to go back to regular and undisrupted operations, avoid job losses, protect investors and stakeholder funds as well as ensure safety and stability in the already challenged aviation sector,” AMCON spokesperson, Jude Nwauzor, said.
     
    Jules, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments